Hutka earns Eagle Scout rank
Hutka earns Eagle Scout rank

Our Neighbors P. Rylee Hutka Eagle Scout

P. Rylee Hutka of Navasota has earned the Eagle Scout rank, the Boys Scouts of American’s highest achievement.

The 17-year-old is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church’s BSA Troop 383. He will receive his award during an upcoming Eagle Court of Honor.

For his Eagle Scout project, Hutka designed and welded a flag-retirement box for St. Joseph Catholic Church and School and the community.

Hutka is a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Plantersville and is active in football, soccer, baseball and band at St. Joseph’s Catholic School, where he is a senior. He will attend Texas A&M University in the fall of 2021 and study wildlife and fisheries sciences. Additionally, he is involved in the Navasota 4-H Club and works at Equine Partners Veterinary Services.

He is the son of Marcus and Kelli Hutka of Navasota and grandson of John and Judy Hutka of Temple and Larnell Dosch of Orange.

