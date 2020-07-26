• Rachel Nelson of College Station has graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, with a Master of Arts degree in biology.
• Tyler Vesperman of College Station is set to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree in Bible and family ministry from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, during a virtual ceremony Aug. 15.
• Valerie Wilson of College Station graduated from Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, following the spring 2020 semester with a Master of Science degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.