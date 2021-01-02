Higher Education: Jan. 2

• Grayson Lane Bender of Navasota and Zoe Elizabeth Barnes of Franklin have been named to the fall 2020 Chancellor’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi.

To be eligible, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.75 or higher with at least 12 graded hours for the semester.

• Grace Elizabeth Baxter of College Station was recently named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi.

The Dean’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50 to 3.74.

To be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

• Sierra Mirtsching of Thorndale and Mariah Smith of College Station were among nearly 300 summer 2020 graduates of Angelo State University in San Angelo that were recognized in a virtual commencement ceremony on Dec. 6.

Mirtsching earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing, and Smith earned a Master of Science in nursing.