Higher Education: August 9
Higher Education: August 9

Caroline Ioset of College Station graduated from The State University of New York at Delhi in June with a bachelor of science degree in nursing. Ioset was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester after earning a 3.5 or higher GPA.

Bethany Elaine Peterson of Bryan graduated summa cum laude with a degree in interdisciplinary studies from Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois, in May.

Talana Davis and Keymon Williams, both of Bryan, and Shayla Henderson of Caldwell have graduated from Temple College, a public, two-year college with locations in Temple, Taylor and Hutto.

Tarun Muthuchamy of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. The Dean’s List designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher GPA for the semester.

Students from the Brazos Valley who have made higher education achievements.

