 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Higher Education: August 23
0 comments

Higher Education: August 23

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Whitney Blalock of Brenham and Megan Maedo of College Station have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the spring 2020 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 academic record with a full course load.

Ha Pham of College Station has been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Texas A&M University. Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Caroline Cone of Brenham and Amanda Overbye and Audrey Tamplin, both of College Station, have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

To quality for the Dean’s List, students must have a minimum course load of 12 hours and a GPA of 3.5.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Higher Education: August 9
Brazos Life

Higher Education: August 9

• Caroline Ioset of College Station graduated from The State University of New York at Delhi in June with a bachelor of science degree in nurs…

Higher Education: July 12
Brazos Life

Higher Education: July 12

• Adan Deeb of College Station has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kent…

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC: US life expectancy drops, suicides rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert