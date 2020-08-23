Higher Education: August 23

• Whitney Blalock of Brenham and Megan Maedo of College Station have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the spring 2020 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 academic record with a full course load.
• Ha Pham of College Station has been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Texas A&M University. Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
• Caroline Cone of Brenham and Amanda Overbye and Audrey Tamplin, both of College Station, have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
To quality for the Dean’s List, students must have a minimum course load of 12 hours and a GPA of 3.5.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!