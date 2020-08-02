Higher Education: Aug. 2

• Evan Crockett of College Station graduated from Sam Houston State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing.
• Several area students were named to the President’s List at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the spring 2020 semester. The students were Brooke Adams and Emily Figueroa of Brenham; Kathryn Carribine of Bryan; and Joshua McKinney of College Station. To make the President’s List, students must have a GPA of 4.0.
• Jade Ashley of Bryan and Bay Novak of Caldwell have been named to the spring 2020 President’s List at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. To be named to the President’s List, a student must compile a 4.0 GPA and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.
• Several Bryan-College Station students were included on the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. The students were Sara McClaran, Nathan McLaran and Haylie Douglas of Bryan, and Bailey Vesperman, David Garton, Ben Longley and Andrew Burrow, all of College Station. The Dean’s List honors students who carry 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher GPA.
• Montrevion Damericus Flowers of Bryan has been named to the President’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. To make the President’s List, students must earn a GPA of 4.0 on all work attempted, with a minimum of 15 semester undergraduate hours completed.
• Joshua Robert Velasquez of Bryan has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. The Dean’s List requires a GPA of 3.65 on all work attempted for the semester, with a minimum of 13 semester undergraduate hours completed.
• Kassandra Davila Escobar of Centerville has been named to the Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. The Honor Roll requires a GPA of 3.5 on all work attempted for the semester, with a minimum of 12 semester undergraduate hours.