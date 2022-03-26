 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school seniors recognized for volunteer work

  • 0
National Charity League

High school seniors from Bryan and College Station were recently recognized by the Aggieland Chapter of National Charity League for their volunteer work at nonprofit organizations in the Brazos Valley. In the front row are Addie Pfeiffer, Sarah Waller, Ashlyn Appelt, Diana Salmon, Caroline Coyle, Lauren Parrent, Chelsea Wellmann, Gracen Harrell and Avery Hutchison; in the back row are Shay Herring, Michelle Hitt, Evelyn Breiden, Ali Latham, Emery Goerig, Madeline Holmgreen, Meghan Pany and Caroline Williams 

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The Aggieland Chapter of National Charity League held a recognition banquet at Traditions Club on March 6 for 17 Bryan-College Station high school seniors who have served more than 2,120 volunteer hours at various nonprofit organizations in the Brazos Valley.

The group's members who were recognized are Addie Pfeiffer, Sarah Waller, Ashlyn Appelt, Diana Salmon, Caroline Coyle, Lauren Parrent, Chelsea Wellmann, Gracen Harrell, Avery Hutchison, Shay Herring, Michelle Hitt, Evelyn Breiden, Ali Latham, Emery Goerig, Madeline Holmgreen, Meghan Pany and Caroline Williams.

The students attend College Station High School, A&M Consolidated High School and Brazos Christian School.

The National Charity League is a philanthropic organization of mothers and daughters who volunteer close to 3 million hours each year to more than 6,000 charities across the United States.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert