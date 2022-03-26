High school seniors recognized for volunteer work

The Aggieland Chapter of National Charity League held a recognition banquet at Traditions Club on March 6 for 17 Bryan-College Station high school seniors who have served more than 2,120 volunteer hours at various nonprofit organizations in the Brazos Valley.

The group's members who were recognized are Addie Pfeiffer, Sarah Waller, Ashlyn Appelt, Diana Salmon, Caroline Coyle, Lauren Parrent, Chelsea Wellmann, Gracen Harrell, Avery Hutchison, Shay Herring, Michelle Hitt, Evelyn Breiden, Ali Latham, Emery Goerig, Madeline Holmgreen, Meghan Pany and Caroline Williams.

The students attend College Station High School, A&M Consolidated High School and Brazos Christian School.

The National Charity League is a philanthropic organization of mothers and daughters who volunteer close to 3 million hours each year to more than 6,000 charities across the United States.