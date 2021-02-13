Healthy fruit from healthy roots

Healthy fruit only comes from healthy roots, the psalmist tells us. I think one of the primary dangers that Christians face is to try to keep our lives healthy above the ground without spending enough time nourishing the roots. We believe that if we can either change the external world around us or clean up our act and just become better people, then we will produce spiritual fruit. We fret about political power structures, for example, thinking that our political leaders can produce the right conditions for spiritual transformation. Perhaps we listen to lectures and sermons about how to act better, or how to find the six steps to a better marriage or the eight steps to avoiding sin. All of which can be helpful at times, but not if our roots are shallow and undernourished. All too often, we start with the leaves, the things that are visible on the outside, and try to make the tree healthy from the top down. We do things upside down and backward.