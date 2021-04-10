Grief takes time to evolve into honor of one’s memory

When life and death yank people around like an unstable electrocardiogram readout, faith from Jesus’ ministry, crucifixion and resurrection gives courage, grace and love.
This week, on the upside of my “life electrocardiogram readout,” (1) Easter was a blessing. Many attendees were back at worship on site and in person, thanks to developed vaccines. Easter 2020 was limited to remote broadcasts to homes, sequestered as we were due to COVID-19.
(2) On Monday, a church member emailed me a link to a Christmas 2018 New York Times op-ed by Peter Wehner, titled, “The Uncommon Power of Grace: A Revolutionary Idea Lies at Its Core: Radical Equality.” It was inspiring and up-lifting.
(3) On Wednesday, a local friend emailed me a short essay by Garrison Keillor describing spring in New York City. I can only classify the essay as “lovely.” Reading it also was inspiring and uplifting.
(4) Then comes Thursday and the shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets.
I do not know at this time if I know anyone directly affected by the shootings. I know that I join countless others — locally and beyond — praying for all of those directly and indirectly affected, praying for their entire families, their colleagues and their communities of friends. We never know what a day is going to bring.
In the days following Jesus’ death by crucifixion and his burial in a donated tomb, his grieving disciples discover that the tomb has been opened and no lifeless body can be found. When various visionary encounters occur recognizable as the Jesus they knew, who was executed and buried, the disciples’ lives are changed further for facing future challenges and hardships. The power of sin and death — even afflicting God’s Beloved One (this Jesus) — cannot overcome the purposes of God leading disciples toward God’s future of a blessed community.
We never know what a day is going to bring. It could be as agonizing as a crucifixion. It could be as mysterious and grace-filled as experiencing God’s greater purpose through the vulnerable power of resurrection for life being made new.
Grace and resurrection may be recognized in a moment, but most often never come to life instantaneously. There are seasons (even years) of gestational and developmental experiences. No one’s grief disappears. Grief, rather, over time can heal somewhat. Carrying grief that honors a person who has died or that remembers trauma is a “learned skill” for those who journey toward life made new.
Consciously or desirously holding on to “raw grief” related to a loved one’s death or to trauma experienced will not soon yield newness of life. Over time, though, like an abrasion healing as the scab dries and becomes smaller in size, grief grows toward healing.
Our attitudes toward others are “part of this package.” Philosopher John Rawls, within his undergraduate thesis at Princeton during 1942, wrote, “Persons in community are open to one another. Faith grows into stronger bonds, such as charity, kindness, sacrifice, and love, even through the trials of sin, aloneness, closedness, vulnerability, and finally faith. God’s demonstrated love draws its richness from the totality of experience that binds together the restored community under God in faithful thanksgiving” (A Brief Inquiry into the Meaning of Sin and Faith, pgs.250-51).
We never know what a day is going to bring, but life being made new from faith in God’s love draws us to share life with others for a blessed, equitable, and caring community — locally, nationally, globally. This week or any other week, I cannot rightly ask for more.
Ted V. Foote Jr. has been pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bryan since 2007.