Grief takes time to evolve into honor of one’s memory

In the days following Jesus’ death by crucifixion and his burial in a donated tomb, his grieving disciples discover that the tomb has been opened and no lifeless body can be found. When various visionary encounters occur recognizable as the Jesus they knew, who was executed and buried, the disciples’ lives are changed further for facing future challenges and hardships. The power of sin and death — even afflicting God’s Beloved One (this Jesus) — cannot overcome the purposes of God leading disciples toward God’s future of a blessed community.

We never know what a day is going to bring. It could be as agonizing as a crucifixion. It could be as mysterious and grace-filled as experiencing God’s greater purpose through the vulnerable power of resurrection for life being made new.

Grace and resurrection may be recognized in a moment, but most often never come to life instantaneously. There are seasons (even years) of gestational and developmental experiences. No one’s grief disappears. Grief, rather, over time can heal somewhat. Carrying grief that honors a person who has died or that remembers trauma is a “learned skill” for those who journey toward life made new.