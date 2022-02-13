Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association honors members

The Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association has recently recognized some of its members at an annual awards banquet for their contributions, support and service.

Austin McKnight with Primary Residential Mortgage received the “Outstanding Committee/Volunteer of the Year” award. He has been a member of the association since 2013.

Randy Ripple with Amarillo National Bank was named “Associated Member of the Year.” Ripple has served on several of the association’s committee’s and was specifically recognized for his support of the association

David Deutsch with Stoneside Custom Homes was named the “Builder Member of the Year.” He is the association’s immediate past president and was first elected to the board in 2016.

John Magruder with Magruder Homes and Jimmy Pitman with Pitman Custom Homes were presented with the Brick & Mortar Award. Magruder has been a member of the association since 2007 and has served on the board since 2011. Pitman has served on the association’s board since 2014 and was president in 2017.