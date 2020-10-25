Gov. Abbott names Benham to TSU Board of Regents

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has named James Benham of College Station to the Texas Southern University Board of Regents.
Benham is CEO of JBKnowledge, a 230-employee international software company. He served for the past five years as an adjunct professor of construction science at Texas A&M University and previously served two terms as a College Station City Council member. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and a Master of Science in management information systems from Texas A&M University.
Benham’s term will expire Feb. 1, 2023.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!