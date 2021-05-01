God will never abandon you

Being abandoned hurts. Few things are more painful than when a trusted friend or loved one walks away from us or leaves us behind. As a pastor, I often talk with people whose experiences of abandonment are much worse than being left out of a middle-school clique. People’s parents or spouses sometimes walk away without much warning, leaving the rest of the family to pick up the pieces. Lifelong friends stop responding to phone calls and text messages, and we wonder what we did to deserve such treatment. It seems like the threat of abandonment hangs over every human relationship, and we wonder if anybody is truly faithful.

But there is one who never leaves us, even if everyone else we know runs the other way. Over and over again, the Scripture tells us that our God is completely faithful. He stays with his people, no matter what. In a world full of promise breakers, He is the ultimate promise keeper. Romans 3:4 says, “Let God be true, and every man a liar.” In other words, even if your friends, your parents, your spouse and everyone else you know is unfaithful to their commitments, God always honors his. Isaiah 49:15 uses a powerful analogy to describe God’s steadfast presence: “Can a woman forget her nursing child and have no compassion on the son of her womb? Even these may forget, but I will not forget you.” Even if your own mother abandons you, in other words, God will always stay.