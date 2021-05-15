God took a day off; so should we all

In his book, Sabbath as Resistance: Saying No to the Culture of Now, the biblical scholar Walter Brueggemann writes, “Sabbath-keeping is a way of making a statement of particular identity amid a larger public identity, of maintaining and enacting a counter-identity that refuses ‘mainstream’ identity, which itself entails anti-human practice and the worship of anti-human gods.”

Being American has the healthy virtues we celebrate of freedom and independence, unity amidst diversity, liberty and justice for all. But that identity is also steeped in the narratives we’ve created for ourselves of hard work and determination being all it takes for anyone to succeed, of rugged individualism determining the extent of one’s worth and of competition and greed being unfortunate but necessary symptoms of this reality. Keeping the Sabbath holy by resting from that dynamic for a day or even a few hours allows us to remember a couple of things: that God set God’s people free from the anti-human practices of doing nothing but producing bricks for Pharaoh, and that God delivered God’s people out of bondage from serving an anti-human god, whose edict that people do work all the time for the purpose of more power being consumed by the already-powerful made him, Pharaoh, a deity to himself who was clearly opposed to the things for which God made us all — to have life and live it to the fullest (John 10:10).