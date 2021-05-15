God took a day off; so should we all

There’s a list of resolutions I notice Christians and non-Christians alike sharing on social media at random times throughout the year. “This year I want to be more like Jesus,” it is resolved on a whiteboard. And the checklist ensues: “Hang out with sinners. Upset religious people. Tell stories that make people think. Choose unpopular friends. Be kind, loving and merciful. Take naps on boats.” Humor has a way of breaking down the essentials.
Kidding aside, that last resolution can be the toughest to keep. Whether we are at church, a bar or by ourselves, we’re always hanging out with sinners. Upsetting religious people takes less than five minutes on Facebook. You and I can make one another think by just telling each other the story of our past. Unpopular friends are everywhere. Being kind, loving and merciful is as simple as not allowing a talking head on cable news determine your outlook toward your neighbor. But napping on boats? Resting? That’s a tough one.
Indeed, the fourth of the Ten Commandments can be the most difficult to maintain: “Remember the Sabbath by keeping it holy.” I would suggest that our culture of production and consumption, and all the anxiety that comes with constantly being pressured to do something, is largely to blame for this.
Currently, I’m on sabbatical leave from the church I’m honored to serve. The days leading up to this time of Sabbath rest were a little anxious. Supportive people within and outside the congregation kept asking, “What are you going to do on your sabbatical? What will you do with your time off?” I shared with a colleague how those questions, while well-intentioned, were making me feel like I did not have enough planned to do during my days of rest, and how that added to my anxiety. After a pregnant pause, his response was eye-opening and liberating. “That’s so American, isn’t it?”
In his book, Sabbath as Resistance: Saying No to the Culture of Now, the biblical scholar Walter Brueggemann writes, “Sabbath-keeping is a way of making a statement of particular identity amid a larger public identity, of maintaining and enacting a counter-identity that refuses ‘mainstream’ identity, which itself entails anti-human practice and the worship of anti-human gods.”
Being American has the healthy virtues we celebrate of freedom and independence, unity amidst diversity, liberty and justice for all. But that identity is also steeped in the narratives we’ve created for ourselves of hard work and determination being all it takes for anyone to succeed, of rugged individualism determining the extent of one’s worth and of competition and greed being unfortunate but necessary symptoms of this reality. Keeping the Sabbath holy by resting from that dynamic for a day or even a few hours allows us to remember a couple of things: that God set God’s people free from the anti-human practices of doing nothing but producing bricks for Pharaoh, and that God delivered God’s people out of bondage from serving an anti-human god, whose edict that people do work all the time for the purpose of more power being consumed by the already-powerful made him, Pharaoh, a deity to himself who was clearly opposed to the things for which God made us all — to have life and live it to the fullest (John 10:10).
The creation story reminds us that God worked for six days, and on the seventh day God rested. It also reminds us that we were made in God’s image. Not carving out time and space for rest remembrance goes against our identity. We nurture who we truly are by remembering God, and by remembering what God is not and what is not of God. My supervisor, my parents and anyone else I’m trying to please in all I do, they are not God. Relentless production and consumption that reduce everyone else to “threat and competitor,” as Brueggemann writes, is not of God. Sabbath is a time to remember that we are not gods; rather, we are God’s. Keeping the Sabbath holy empowers me to remember that before I am an American, a spouse, a parent, a pastor or even a Christian, I am a child of God. An American identity says that every person has something to offer, something they can do. While this it true to an extent, it’s not the proof of anyone’s merit. It’s also a reinforcement of ageism and ableism, which are not of God.
Remembering the Sabbath awakens us to our true merit: that the Holy One to whom we all belong loves us beyond human measure. The South Korean Zen Buddhist Haemin Sunim writes, “We don’t receive more love from God by asking for it. Rather, we awaken to the truth that God has always loved us unconditionally.” I believe Jesus had those times of awakening in mind when he went off to pray in solitary places, and that without taking time for Sabbath rest, the workload of his ministry might have kept him from making it to Jerusalem. Thankfully, when storms came along, Jesus rested in the goodness of God. He took a nap on a boat and was reminded in that slumber, “You are my child in whom I am well pleased. I love you.” I also believe that even though the Bible makes no mention of Jesus being happy to the fullest, surely, he was.
This year and always, I want to be more like Jesus. I want to be fulfilled and happy. I want to be set free from anything that keeps me from loving myself and others the way God loves us all. To get what I want, I need to remember the Sabbath and keep it holy. I need more naps. We all do.
The Rev. Dan De Leon is the pastor of Friends Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, College Station.