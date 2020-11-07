God’s Word is a priceless treasure

They submitted the find to several experts, who determined that the cards came from a very rare and valuable set that was printed between 1909 and 1911. Prior to this find, only 15 of these cards were known to exist. The value of each card was estimated to be around $150,000, making the entire collection worth more than $1 million. Can you imagine the shock of finding such a priceless treasure hiding in plain sight?

What if I told you that you probably have an even more valuable treasure hiding in plain sight in your own home? You and I have access to a priceless artifact, and the tragedy is that all too often we don’t make use of it. I’m referring, of course, to the Bible. Consider these words from Psalm 19: “The law of the Lord is perfect, restoring the soul; the testimony of the Lord is sure, making wise the simple. The precepts of the Lord are right, rejoicing the heart; the commandment of the Lord is pure, enlightening the eyes. The fear of the Lord is clean, enduring forever; the judgments of the Lord are true; they are righteous altogether. They are more desirable than gold, yes, than much fine gold.” In other words, the psalmist tells us that God’s Word is more valuable than gold, which in his day was the most valuable treasure a person could imagine. The Scripture provides us with wisdom, joy and the knowledge of God. It has value beyond reckoning.