German philosopher Martin Buber went beneath the surface of Jewish life

His books: “Hundert chassidische Geschichten” (A hundred Chassidic tales) and “Die Erzählungen der Chassidim” (Hasidic Stories) showed the depth of spirit in the midst of poverty and presented to the world new insights into wisdom.

He succeeded in bridging the vibrant faith of Eastern European Jewry with the dry academic life of the sophisticated West, leaving us the question was that group was really better off?

Buber showed how western academics fragmented reality, while in the world of the shtetl there was the seeking of wholeness. Buber also exposed Western philosophy to the concept of tzimtzum: the idea of the divine contraction and thus allowing for the sanctification of the ordinary. Reading Buber, we see how the shtetls’ inhabitants found God everywhere because God made space in which humans might grow.

Buber does not stop with describing the relationship between humanity and God (bein adam la-makom) but also enters into the world of human interpersonal relationships (bein adam l’chaero).