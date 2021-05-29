Gardener channels her faith into her skills

The roots of the inspiration may have started in the afternoon wind on Mount Subaccio as her young son, James, lay in the grass to look up at the passing clouds next to a prone statue of St. Francis doing the same. It was in a beautiful prayer garden in Assisi, Italy, the hometown of her favorite saint. It was a holy moment.
Back home in Texas, Angela and her husband, Mark, came upon a clearing in the woods on their property.
“It was an interesting space, and near the house,” she says. “Even the plants were different from what was growing 20 feet away. There was a feeling to it, too. We knew we should do something special with it.”
Her vision was originally of a grotto. She imagined a Mary statue with the woods behind her. The idea evolved over time into a Mary garden.
“Gardening has always been my prayer corner, so to speak,” she says.
She didn’t want this to be a formal garden, though Mary gardens can be formal and symmetrical, or in a mandala-like design. She wanted this garden to seem more in harmony with the surroundings; not contrived but more organic.
“I appreciate the richness of the formality in Catholicism, and I know it’s so important,” she says. However, “I have a barefoot spirituality.”
The vision evolved slowly over a couple of years. At times it seemed she was guided, even invited and encouraged along.
After clearing the brush that had walled in the clearing, new and beautiful plants, wildflowers and ground covers sprang up on their own. The American beautyberry that came up got her attention. “The American beautyberry just drew me in and inspired what we did with the rest of the space.”
She kept the new flowers and fauna, and she built the garden around the berry bush.
Over time, her whole family and several friends contributed to the garden. Angela laboriously hand-picked the limestone rocks for the border, which would take the shape of a rosary.
She and her husband “haggled” over details like musicians writing a song together.
Other times it seemed that Mary herself had a hand. “I’m a gardener. I have planted thousands of plants. I know that not all of them will make it. You are bound to lose some. I was shocked! Everything I planted out there has made it. Every single thing, even the ones I thought might not do well in the shade. Nothing has eaten them, nothing has bothered them — not bugs, not wildlife. She must be tending them herself.”
As she talks about color and texture, I tell her she talks like an artist.
“I am an artist,” she said.
Angela trained as an artist for years. Often she flipped through flower catalogs to find flowers she wanted to paint. “My mother says I never paint anymore. I tell her, “I do! Now I paint dirt.”
She feels in communion with God as she works with the life he created.
Recently, Angela held a dedication of her Marian Prayer Garden, presided over by Bishop David Konderla. There were blessings, prayers and beautiful music. I read an excerpt from my upcoming Marian devotional. Angela’s parents gave her some shavings from a cave her father had visited where Mary is said to have waited for Jesus to meet him when he was out on mission. We and the garden were splashed with holy water, and everyone went to eat and socialize. It was a lovely day in a beautiful garden.
Now that it is dedicated and blessed, what are Angela’s plans for this garden sacred to Mary?
“I’ve always loved the rosary but struggled to make it a daily practice. The garden really draws me in and removes me from my regular environment. And because it is a living place, there is always something new to observe. It’s very tangible and dynamic.”
She likes to go out with her morning cup of tea, and in the evening to sit with Mary in prayer, and when she has the time for a quiet moment.
If you would like to create a Mary garden, it is a long tradition.
In the Middle Ages, a plethora of flowers were named for Mary after stories of her life or objects she used, her eyes, her tears, even her fingers. Some of these names fell out of common usage, but the information is still there. Blue is Mary’s color, so of course anything blue would work. Other flowers have Biblical names or names that are about Jesus. Mary is all about Jesus, so of course those work, too.
You will want a statue of Mary that you like, a bench, perhaps, to sit on, and meaningful plants and flowers that will grow in our climate, and if you have one, a quiet place for your Mary garden.
Angela gave a list of some of the traditional plants she used. Here are a few:
Rosemary (her name is in it); rock rose (Mary’s title of “Mystical Rose”); iris (the Fleur de lis); salvia (Salve Regina); bell flower (blue, Angelus bells); crown of thorns; calla lily (lilies represent Mary’s purity) and viola (blue and has a Trinitarian design).
Also: Angel wing begonia (Sacred Heart); carnation (traditionally representing Mary’s love of God); marigold (contains her name); calendula (nicknamed “Mary’s gold”) columbine (“Our Lady’s Shoes”); blue mist (Mary’s color); ajuga (blue flowers); Louisiana phlox (blue) and crossandra (for the cross)
With these and other traditional Marian plants and flowers, anyone with a patch of land can create a sacred garden for Our Lady.
My thanks to Angela Florian for sharing her garden and its story with me.
Bryan resident Shawn Manning Chapman, a twice-widowed mom of two daughters, is a Secular Discalced Carmelite, a Catholic community in the Diocese of Austin. She is a private caregiver.