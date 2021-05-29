Gardener channels her faith into her skills

She feels in communion with God as she works with the life he created.

Recently, Angela held a dedication of her Marian Prayer Garden, presided over by Bishop David Konderla. There were blessings, prayers and beautiful music. I read an excerpt from my upcoming Marian devotional. Angela’s parents gave her some shavings from a cave her father had visited where Mary is said to have waited for Jesus to meet him when he was out on mission. We and the garden were splashed with holy water, and everyone went to eat and socialize. It was a lovely day in a beautiful garden.

Now that it is dedicated and blessed, what are Angela’s plans for this garden sacred to Mary?

“I’ve always loved the rosary but struggled to make it a daily practice. The garden really draws me in and removes me from my regular environment. And because it is a living place, there is always something new to observe. It’s very tangible and dynamic.”

She likes to go out with her morning cup of tea, and in the evening to sit with Mary in prayer, and when she has the time for a quiet moment.

If you would like to create a Mary garden, it is a long tradition.