Footprints of the gardener key to controlling pests

You may have heard the old adage, “The best fertilizer is the footprints of the gardener.” It is certainly true that a garden visited frequently by its owner is more likely to be a more productive and attractive one than a garden left to fend for itself.

I would add to this adage another proclamation, “The best pest control is the footprints of the gardener.” Pest problems can take off like a wildfire. Left unmanaged, they often grow into an outbreak that is difficult to bring under control.

The earlier you identify a pest problem and take steps to manage it, the easier it is to manage. At an early stage, you have more options for controlling the pests, your efforts are more effective and your options include some of the less toxic or environmentally disruptive choices. Once pests grow larger and approach maturity, many of these options are no longer effective.

This involves frequent visits to the garden, along with some observations of what is going on at plant level. I was out in the garden last spring turning over some broccoli and kale leaves and noticed the clusters of eggs that look like a group of wine barrels that indicate a group of harlequin bugs were about to invade my garden.