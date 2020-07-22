The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted July 14 through July 21.
Bryan
Big Dawg Barbecue, 9269 Green Branch Loop – 100; Cake Junkie, 4001 E. 29th St. – 100; JLM’s Chicken & Waffle, 15868 Wilson Pasture Road – 100; Kolache Capital, 105 N. Main St. – 100.
Bangkok Thai Kitchen, 507 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway – 93. Improper date marking and disposition, improper cold holding temperature, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Day & Night, 1814 Palasota Drive – 72. Unauthorized persons, eating/drinking/tobacco use, hands not cleaned and properly washed, improper cooling time and temperature, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, improper date marking and disposition, inadequate handwashing facilities, other violations, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, environmental contamination, food and ice obtained from unapproved source, unapproved thawing method, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, food not separated and protected.
Denny’s, 2890 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway – 93. Improper cold holding temperature, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
Don Chente Restaurant, 712 E. Villa Maria Road – 70. Inadequate handwashing facilities, improper reheating procedure, other violations, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, eating/drinking/tobacco use, improper date marking and disposition, improper posting of consumer advisories, required records unavailable, food not separated and protected, food and ice obtained from unapproved source, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, unapproved thawing method, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, improper hot holding temperature, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean.
Donald’s Donuts, 3308 E. 29th St. – 92. Person in charge not present, unauthorized persons, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records.
Game Day Coffee, 2706 Barronwood Drive – 95. Thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
Imperial Chinese & Sushi, 980 N. Earl Rudder Freeway – 97. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Mariscos Perla Del Mar, 720 N. Texas Ave. – Permit suspended on July 17, Not suspended on July 17. Thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, environmental contamination, food not separated and protected, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, food and ice obtained from unapproved source, required records unavailable, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
Pizza Hut, 3001 Wildflower Drive – 93. Physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, improper cold holding temperature, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, improper date marking and disposition, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, inadequate handwashing facilities, eating/drinking/tobacco use, other violations, environmental contamination, non-compliance with variance, improper posting of consumer advisories.
Sodolaks Beefmasters Restaurant, 3500 Texas 21 E. – 96. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, person in charge not present.
Taco Cabana, 2410 Briarcrest Drive – 93. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, improper cold holding temperature.
Taqueria Poblana, 3200 Boonville Road – 90. Inadequate handwashing facilities, food not separated and protected, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, hands not cleaned and properly washed.
Taqueria Restaurant El Sol De Mexico, 705 N. Texas Ave. – 91. Improper cold holding temperature, environmental contamination, food not separated and protected, improper date marking and disposition.
Whataburger, 902 S. Texas Ave. – 98. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
College Station
1775 Texas Pit BBQ, 2603 N. Wilderness Ave. – 100; Burger King, 3129 Texas Ave. – 100; Chicken Salad Chick, 11655 F.M. 2154 – 100; Chipotle Mexican Grill, 815 University Drive – 100.
Fusion Peru Restaurant, 2501 Texas Ave. S. – 92. Improper cold holding temperature, required records unavailable, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Great American Cookies, 850 William D. Fitch Parkway – 92. Food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, eating/drinking/tobacco use, other violations.
IHOP, 4434 Texas 6 S. – 97. Inadequate handwashing facilities, non-food contact surfaces not clean.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 4001 Texas 6 S. – 98. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Juicy Crawfish, 2206 Texas Ave. S. – 97. Inadequate handwashing facilities, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Layne’s of College Station, 1780 Greens Prairie Road – 96. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Los Cucos Mexican Café, 1521 Texas Ave. – 90. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper cold holding temperature, inadequate handwashing facilities, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, improper hot holding temperature.
Mong Chon Korean Food to Go, 900 Harvey Road – 92. Other violations, eating/drinking/tobacco use, unapproved thawing method, food not separated and protected, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
Rosa’s Café, 710 University Drive E. – 90. Inadequate handwashing facilities, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, improper cold holding temperature, other violations.
Sam’s Club, 1405 Earl Rudder Freeway – 96. Other violations, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
Smoothie King, 4001 Texas 6 S. – 99. Eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Starbucks Coffee, 409 University Drive – 98. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, other violations.
Stripes Store, 1780 Greens Prairie Road – 96. Environmental contamination, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, improper date marking and disposition.
Tacos For Christ, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway – 87. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, eating/drinking/tobacco use, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, environmental contamination, inadequate handwashing facilities, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, unauthorized persons, improper date marking and disposition.
Taqueria La Incomparable, 2801 Texas Ave. – 63 on July 15. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, person in charge not present, hands not cleaned and properly washed/gloves used properly, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, food not separated and protected, improper cooling time and temperature, food establishment permit not current and valid, food and ice obtained from unapproved source, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, other violations, improper hot holding temperature, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, unauthorized persons, inadequate handwashing facilities. July 18: Not Suspended: evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, improper cold holding temperature, environmental contamination, improper cooling time and temperature.
Towne Place College Station, 1300 University Drive – 98. Inadequate handwashing facilities.
Whataburger, 105 Dominik Drive – 99. Single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used.
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse, 940 University Drive – 94. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, improper cold holding temperature.
Zoner’s Pizza Wings & Waffles, 2305 Longmire Drive – 95. Unauthorized persons, other violations, improper date marking and disposition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.