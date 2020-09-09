Restaurant Monitor: September 9

The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted Sept. 1 through Sept. 8.
Bryan
Esmeralda’s Taqueria, 208 N. Texas Ave. — 100.
Casa Ole, 3201 Freedom Blvd. — 91. Improper hot holding temperature, eating/drinking/tobacco use, wiping cloths improperly used and stored, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, Improper cold holding temperature.
Huerta’s Taqueria, 5300 N. Texas Ave. — 96. Improper cold holding temperature, other violations.
KFC, 3321 S. Texas Ave. — 93. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, environmental contamination, wiping cloths improperly used and stored, inadequate handwashing facilities, other violations, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Khairallah Halal Meat, 3525 S. Texas Ave. — 84. Toxic substances improperly identified, food not separated and protected, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, food and ice obtained from unapproved source, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used.
Kluay Kluay Thai Restaurant, 3203 Freedom Blvd. — 92. Improper cold holding temperature, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, unapproved thawing method, inadequate handwashing facilities.
La Botana Mexican Restaurant, 2210 William J. Bryan Parkway — 80. Unauthorized persons, other violations, toxic substances improperly identified, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/cleaned, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, inadequate handwashing facilities, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, inadequate ventilation and lighting, improper date marking and disposition.
Last Shot Xpresso, 1425 Bryan Road — 97. Unauthorized persons, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Tere’s Taqueria, 1500 William J. Bryan Parkway — 92. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, unapproved thawing method, Improper cold holding temperature, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Texas Meat Market, 600 N. Texas Ave. — 94. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, required records unavailable, toxic substances improperly identified.
College Station
Chick-fil-A, 1719 Texas Ave. — 100; Cinnful Nuts, 2201 Crescent Point Parkway — 100; Duncan Dining Center — Serving Areas — 100; Duncan Dining Center — Pot Room & Dish Room, Lewis Street — 100; Outtakes Cuisine, 199 Spence St. — 100; Outtakes Production Center, Lewis Street — 100; River Bend Elementary, 4070 Holleman Drive — 100; St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 906 George Bush Drive — 100; Wesley Foundation, 201 Tauber Ave. — 100; West Side Exchange, 390 Wehener — 100.
Chick-fil-A, 4431 Texas 6 — 97. Improper cold holding temperature.
Duncan Dining Center — Kitchen, Lewis Street — 95. Physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/cleaned, inadequate handwashing facilities, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used.
Harvey Washbangers, 1802 Texas Ave. S. — 97. Warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, wiping cloths improperly used and stored.
Kamei Japanese Restaurant, 951 William D. Fitch Parkway — 82. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, inadequate handwashing facilities, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/cleaned, toxic substances improperly identified, wiping cloths improperly used and stored, Improper cold holding temperature, inadequate ventilation and lighting, non-food contact surfaces not clean, single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, environmental contamination, eating/drinking/tobacco use, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated.
Oishi Sushi Asian Fusion, 11667 F.M. 2154 — 92. Other violations, Improper cold holding temperature, inadequate handwashing facilities, environmental contamination, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Razzoo’s Cajun Café, 820 University Drive — 93. Improper cold holding temperature, eating/drinking/tobacco use, environmental contamination, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Rock Prairie Elementary, 3400 Welsh Ave. — 98. Person in charge not present.
SBISA Eat Live Learn, Ross Street — 97. Improper hot holding temperature.
SBISA Kitchen – Dish Room & Pot Room, Ross Street – 96. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, environmental contamination, wiping cloths improperly used and stored.
SBISA Kitchen – Pantry, Ross Street — 98. Improper cooling time and temperature.
Small Cakes Cupcakery & Creamery, 424 Northpoint Crossing – 97. Food not separated and protected.
Star Cinema Grill, 1037 University Drive — 94. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, toxic substances improperly identified.
Starbucks, 125 Spence St. — 95. Wiping cloths improperly used and stored, inadequate handwashing facilities, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated.
Stripes Store, 13601 F.M. 2154 — 93. Thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, inadequate handwashing facilities, food not separated and protected.
Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road — 98. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
