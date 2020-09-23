Restaurant Monitor: September 23

The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted Sept. 15 through Sept. 22.
Bryan
Aggieland Nutrition and Energy, 4413 Sought Texas Ave. — 100; Block-N-Barrel Deli, 2423 Blinn Blvd. — 100; Bryan High School Cafeteria Silver Campus, 3450 Campus Drive — 100; Sam Rayburn Intermediate School, 1048 N. Earl Rudder Freeway — 100; Stephen F. Austin Middle School, 801 S. Ennis St. — 100.
Cheez’N, Inc., 801 N. Bryan Ave. — 88. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, improper hot holding temperature, other violations, improper date marking and disposition, person in charge not present, toxic substances improperly identified.
Express Ponzio Food Market, 1100 San Jacinto Blvd. — 92. Physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/cleaned, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, toxic substances improperly identified, improper date marking and disposition, environmental contamination.
HandiMart, 1201 W. William J. Bryan Parkway — 93. Garbage and refuse improperly disposed, food not separated and protected, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Mary Branch Elementary, 2040 W. Villa Maria Road — 97. Improper hot holding temperature.
Rana Grocery, 1501 Groesbeck St. — 88. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, person in charge not present, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/cleaned, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Shannons, 603 San Jacinto Blvd. — 90. Other violations, improper hot holding temperature, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, unauthorized persons, person in charge not present.
Subway, 1622 W. Villa Maria Dive — 95. Single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, Improper cold holding temperature, other violations.
Walmart – Grocery, 643 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway – 97. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, inadequate handwashing facilities.
College Station
A&M Consolidated High School, 1801 Harvey Mitchell Parkway — 100; A&M Consolidated Middle School, 105 Holik St. — 100; A&M Consolidated Tiger Club, 1801 Harvey Mitchell Parkway — 100; College Station High School, 4002 Victoria Ave. — 100; College Station Middle School, 900 Rock Prairie Road — 100; College View High School, 1300 George Bush Drive — 100; Delta Gamma Sorority, 1120 University Drive — 100; Kappa Delta Sorority, 1010 University Oaks Blvd. — 100; Northside Market, 233 Houston St. — 100; Oakwood Intermediate School, 106 Holik St. — 100; Smoothie King, 233 Houston St. — 100; Vetmed Café College Vet Ed Building, 660 Raymond Stotzer Parkway — 100.
Azure Fusion Bistro & Sake, 3975 Texas 6 S. — 97. Unapproved sewage/wastewater disposal system.
Boomtown Barbeque Two, 3125 Texas Ave. S. — 94. Improper reheating procedure for hot holding, toxic substances improperly identified.
Einstein Brothers Bagel, 233 Houston St. — 97. Food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized.
Golden Corral, 700 E. University Drive — 98. Wiping cloths improperly used and stored, environmental contamination.
Mo’s Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive — 91. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, time as public health control improper procedures and records, improper reheating procedure for hot holding temperature, wiping cloths improperly used and stored.
Pi Beta Phi, 1601 Munson St. — 94. Inadequate handwashing facilities, food not separated and protected, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Skybreak Church, 4010 Harvey Road — 98. Thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated.
Starbucks, 606 Military Mall — 99. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Xi Kappa of Chi Omega House, 1501 Athens Drive — 98. Person in charge not present.
Yamibuy Asian Market, 1713 Park Place — 97. Inadequate handwashing facilities, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean.
Yang Tuo Club, 1713 Park Place — 90. Toxic substances improperly identified, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, food not separated and protected, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!