 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Restaurant Monitor: September 2
0 comments

Restaurant Monitor: September 2

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.

Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted Aug. 25 through Sept. 1.

Bryan

Blinn College Market Place, 1366 Bryan Road — 100; Bright Beginnings Pre-School, 2525 E. Villa Maria Road — 100; Subway, 3601 E. 29th St. — 100.

Aurora Store, 2305 E. Villa Maria Road — 93. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, improper cooling time and temperature, improper date marking and disposition, wiping cloths improperly used and stored.

Café’ Capri, 222 N. Main St. — 97. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, inadequate handwashing facilities.

Dairy Queen, 3507 E. 29th St. — 97. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used.

Fat Shack, 4309 Wellborn Road — 95. Environmental contamination, other violations, inadequate handwashing facilities, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.

Highway 21 Truck Stop, 2714 W. Texas 21 — 89. Improper cold holding temperature, improper hot holding temperature, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, other violations, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.

OMG Seafood LLC, 3227 S. Texas Ave. — 97. Improper cold holding temperature.

Pin-Toh Thai Café, 4345 Wellborn Road — 89. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, improper date marking and disposition, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, Improper cold holding temperature, toxic substances improperly identified.

Popeye’s, 2601 S. Texas 6 — 89. Inadequate handwashing facilities, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/cleaned, wiping cloths improperly used and stored, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, Improper cold holding temperature, time as public health control improper procedures and records.

Taco Bell, 3501 E. 29th St. — 96. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean.

Walmart Supercenter, 2200 Briarcrest Drive — 93. Unauthorized persons, environmental contamination, inadequate handwashing facilities, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used.

College Station

41ST Club, George Bush Drive — 100; Centex Subway, 1722 Rock Prairie Road — 100; Domino’s Pizza, 4400 Texas 6 S. — 100; Kindercare Learning Center, 1711 Village Drive — 100; Lit Café, 2501 Texas Ave. S. — 100.

C&C Asian Garden, 1706 Rock Prairie Road — 93. Environmental contamination, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, Wiping cloths improperly used and stored, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.

Double Dave’s Pizzaworks, 3505 Longmire Drive — 98. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, environmental contamination.

JFE Sushi, 3535 Longmire Drive — 98. Warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used.

Kroger, 3535 Longmire Drive — 92. Wiping cloths improperly used and stored, unauthorized persons, eating/drinking/tobacco use, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, environmental contamination, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used.

Ozona Grill & Bar, 520 Harvey Road — 95. Improper cold holding temperature, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used.

Poke Stop, 1734 Rock Prairie Road — 91. Original container mislabeling, time as public health control improper procedures and records, unauthorized persons, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized.

Schlotzsky’s Deli, 2210 Harvey Mitchell Parkway — 96. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, eating/drinking/tobacco use, inadequate handwashing facilities.

Shun de Mom Express, 2704 Texas Ave. S. — 87. Improper hot holding temperature, hands not cleaned and properly washed, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, eating/drinking/tobacco use, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/cleaned, toxic substances improperly identified.

The Spot on Northgate, 303 Boyett St. — 91. Thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, original container mislabeling, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, food not separated and protected, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.

Stella Southern Café, 4040 Texas 6 S. — 94. Improper cold holding temperature, food not separated and protected.

Zero Degrees, 11671 F.M. 2154 — 90. Time as public health control improper procedures and records, toxic substances improperly identified, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, Wiping cloths improperly used and stored, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.

Wellborn TX Burger, 14895 F.M. 2154 — 97. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, inadequate handwashing facilities.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert