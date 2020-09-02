Restaurant Monitor: September 2

The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted Aug. 25 through Sept. 1.
Bryan
Blinn College Market Place, 1366 Bryan Road — 100; Bright Beginnings Pre-School, 2525 E. Villa Maria Road — 100; Subway, 3601 E. 29th St. — 100.
Aurora Store, 2305 E. Villa Maria Road — 93. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, improper cooling time and temperature, improper date marking and disposition, wiping cloths improperly used and stored.
Café’ Capri, 222 N. Main St. — 97. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Dairy Queen, 3507 E. 29th St. — 97. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used.
Fat Shack, 4309 Wellborn Road — 95. Environmental contamination, other violations, inadequate handwashing facilities, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Highway 21 Truck Stop, 2714 W. Texas 21 — 89. Improper cold holding temperature, improper hot holding temperature, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, other violations, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
OMG Seafood LLC, 3227 S. Texas Ave. — 97. Improper cold holding temperature.
Pin-Toh Thai Café, 4345 Wellborn Road — 89. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, improper date marking and disposition, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, Improper cold holding temperature, toxic substances improperly identified.
Popeye’s, 2601 S. Texas 6 — 89. Inadequate handwashing facilities, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/cleaned, wiping cloths improperly used and stored, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, Improper cold holding temperature, time as public health control improper procedures and records.
Taco Bell, 3501 E. 29th St. — 96. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean.
Walmart Supercenter, 2200 Briarcrest Drive — 93. Unauthorized persons, environmental contamination, inadequate handwashing facilities, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used.
College Station
41ST Club, George Bush Drive — 100; Centex Subway, 1722 Rock Prairie Road — 100; Domino’s Pizza, 4400 Texas 6 S. — 100; Kindercare Learning Center, 1711 Village Drive — 100; Lit Café, 2501 Texas Ave. S. — 100.
C&C Asian Garden, 1706 Rock Prairie Road — 93. Environmental contamination, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, Wiping cloths improperly used and stored, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Double Dave’s Pizzaworks, 3505 Longmire Drive — 98. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, environmental contamination.
JFE Sushi, 3535 Longmire Drive — 98. Warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used.
Kroger, 3535 Longmire Drive — 92. Wiping cloths improperly used and stored, unauthorized persons, eating/drinking/tobacco use, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, environmental contamination, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used.
Ozona Grill & Bar, 520 Harvey Road — 95. Improper cold holding temperature, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used.
Poke Stop, 1734 Rock Prairie Road — 91. Original container mislabeling, time as public health control improper procedures and records, unauthorized persons, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized.
Schlotzsky’s Deli, 2210 Harvey Mitchell Parkway — 96. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, eating/drinking/tobacco use, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Shun de Mom Express, 2704 Texas Ave. S. — 87. Improper hot holding temperature, hands not cleaned and properly washed, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, eating/drinking/tobacco use, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/cleaned, toxic substances improperly identified.
The Spot on Northgate, 303 Boyett St. — 91. Thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, original container mislabeling, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, food not separated and protected, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Stella Southern Café, 4040 Texas 6 S. — 94. Improper cold holding temperature, food not separated and protected.
Zero Degrees, 11671 F.M. 2154 — 90. Time as public health control improper procedures and records, toxic substances improperly identified, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, Wiping cloths improperly used and stored, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
Wellborn TX Burger, 14895 F.M. 2154 — 97. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!