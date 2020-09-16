Restaurant Monitor: September 16

The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted Sept. 9 through Sept. 15.
Bryan
First Baptist Bryan, 3100 Cambridge St. — 100; Alton Bowen Elementary School, 3870 Copperfield Drive — 100; Bonham Elementary School Cafeteria, 3100 Wilkes Drive — 100; Brazos County VFW Post No. 4692, 794 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway — 100; Crockett Elementary School Cafeteria, 401 Elm Ave. — 100; DAEP, 1307 Memorial Drive — 100; Harvey Mitchell Elementary, 2500 Austin Colony Parkway — 100; Johnson Elementary, 3800 Oak Hill — 100; Kemp Elementary School, 750 Bruin Trace — 100; Lamar School, 1901 Villa Maria Road — 100; MC Harris Kitchen, 1305 Memorial Drive — 100; Kindercare, 110 Royal Ave. — 100; MC Harris Kitchen, 1305 Memorial Drive — 100; Sam Houston Elementary, 4501 Canterbury Drive — 100; Sul Ross Elementary, 3300 Parkway Terrace — 100; Yole’s La Familia Taqueria, 300 N. Texas Ave. — 100.
Aggieland Truck Stops, 5943 E. Texas 21 — 95. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, improper date marking and disposition, wiping cloths improperly used and stored.
Babylon Café, 3700 S. Texas Ave. — 92. Person in charge not present, inadequate handwashing facilities, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used.
BISD Concessions Complex, 3401 E. 29th St. — 97. Physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/cleaned, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated.
China Wok Express, 612 Villa Maria Drive E. — 92. Wiping cloths improperly used and stored, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/cleaned, unauthorized persons, other violations, improper hot holding temperature.
Day & Night, 1814 Palasota Drive — 71. Improper reheating procedure for hot holding, improper date marking and disposition, eating/drinking/tobacco use, toxic substances improperly identified, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, unapproved thawing method, food and ice obtained from unapproved source, time as public health control improper procedures and records, person in charge not present, unauthorized persons, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, other violations, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/cleaned, wiping cloths improperly used and stored, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, inadequate handwashing facilities.
La Carreta Mexican Grill, 1605 San Jacinto Lane — 94. Physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/cleaned, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, Improper cold holding temperature, environmental contamination.
Lamar & Niki’s Pit BBQ & Soul Food Café, 2516 S. Texas Ave. — 95. Toxic substances improperly identified, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used.
Navarro Elementary, 4619 Northwood Drive — 99. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Neal Elementary, 801 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. — 99. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
T Jin China Diner, 2305 Boonville Road — 85. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, eating/drinking/tobacco use, Improper cold holding temperature, environmental contamination, improper date marking and disposition, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, toxic substances improperly identified, food not separated and protected.
College Station
Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, 1505 Olympia Way — 100; Another Broken Egg Café, 11655 F.M. 2154 — 100; Creek View Elementary, 1001 Eagle Ave. — 100; Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority House, 1503 Athens Drive — 100; Kappa Kappa Gamma, 1502 Athens Drive — 100; South Knoll School, 1220 Boswell Ave. — 100; Southwood Valley School Cafeteria, 2700 Brothers Ave. — 100; Texas A&M Hotel & Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. — 100; Wellborn Middle School, 15510 Royder Road — 100; Zeta Tau Alpha, 1403 Athens Drive — 100.
Alpha Delta Sorority, 1500 Athens Road — 99. Unapproved thawing method.
Chartwells Copperhead Jack’s, 233 Houston St. — 96. Wiping cloths improperly used and stored, eating/drinking/tobacco use, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Chartwells Smashburger, 233 Houston St. — 96. Wiping cloths improperly used and stored, improper hot holding temperature.
Crackle-N-Crow (DBA Hullabaloo Diner), 15045 F.M. 2154 — 95. Improper date marking and disposition, toxic substances improperly identified.
Delta Zeta Sorority House, 1501 Olympia Way — 99. Other violations.
Freebirds, 319 University Drive — 95. Unauthorized persons, improper cold holding temperature.
Gamma Phi Beta, 1400 Athens Drive — 95. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, toxic substances improperly identified.
Harvest Coffee, 1037 University Drive — 87. food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, other violations, person in charge not present, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/cleaned, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, Improper cold holding temperature.
Howdy’s Pizza, 910 William D. Fitch Parkway — 99. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
Masfajitas Restaurant, 2297 Earl Rudder Freeway S. — 82. Improper cold holding temperature, improper hot holding temperature, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, eating/drinking/tobacco use, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, unauthorized persons, toxic substances improperly identified.
Pizza Hut, 3800 Texas 6 — 92. Non-food contact surfaces not clean, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, inadequate ventilation and lighting, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, unauthorized persons, wiping cloths improperly used and stored.
Texas A&M Hotel & Conference Center – Main, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. — 86. Improper cold holding temperature, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, eating/drinking/tobacco use, time as public health control improper procedures and records.
Texas A&M University Children’s Center, 1125 Hensel Drive — 99. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Tri Delta Sorority, 1503 Olympia Way — 94. Thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, wiping cloths improperly used and stored.
Wendy’s, 2052 Holleman Drive W. — 85. Physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/cleaned, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, toxic substances improperly identified, environmental contamination, other violations, inadequate handwashing facilities, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, person in charge not present, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean.
Wings N’ More, 3230 Texas Ave. S. — 94. Wiping cloths improperly used and stored, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/cleaned, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Yole’s La Familia Taqueria, 14725 F.M. 2154 — 92. Other violations, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, improper date marking and disposition, unauthorized persons.
