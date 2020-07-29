The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted July 21 through July 28.
Bryan
Brazos Valley Kidz Academy, 306 W. 24th St. — 100; Daylight Donuts of Bryan, 4282 Boonville Road — 100.
Babe’s Doughnut Co., 3409 S. Texas Ave. — 97. Physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, non-food contact surfaces not clean, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Brazos County Detention Center, 1835 Sandy Point Road — 98. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, environmental contamination.
Casa Rodriguez, 300 N. Bryan Ave. — 92. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, improper date marking and disposition.
Eatology, 4337 Wellborn Road — 99. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
RX Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. — 94. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned/sanitized, eating/drinking/tobacco use, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Sale Barn Café – Bryan Livestock Commission, 6097 E. Texas 21 — 96. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/use, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated.
Stella’s Donuts, 1500 W. William J. Bryan Parkway — 97. Inadequate handwashing facilities, garbage and refuse improperly disposed.
Sunny Food and Fuel Mart 2, 3201 S. College Ave. — 89. Unauthorized persons, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, non-food contact surfaces not clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, person in charge not present, other violations.
Taco Casa, 616 N. Earl Rudder Freeway — 90. Inadequate handwashing facilities, toxic substances improperly identified, improper date marking and disposition, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used.
College Station
Lupa’s Coffee, 2501 Texas Ave. — 100; Tokyo Gardens Catering, 949 William D. Fitch Parkway — 100.
1541 Pastries & Coffee, 1808 Brothers Blvd. — 95. Thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, environmental contamination, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Chili’s, 1063 Texas Ave. — 97. Warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean.
Corner Store, 2160 Rock Prairie Road — 95. Toxic substances improperly identified, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Donald’s Donut, 1800 Harvey Mitchell Parkway — 96. Food not separated and protected, other violations.
EXXON Express Mart, 1800 Harvey Mitchell Parkway — 97. Inadequate handwashing facilities, non-food contact surfaces not clean.
Handi Stop, 2201 Longmire Drive — 90. Water from unapproved source, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, environmental contamination, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, other violations, unauthorized persons.
HEB, Deli/Seafood, 949 William D. Fitch Parkway — 97. Inadequate handwashing facilities, environmental contamination.
HEB, Grocery/Cooking, 949 William D. Fitch Parkway — 98. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
HEB, Produce/Bakery, 949 William D. Fitch Parkway — 96. Environmental contamination, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
I Pho’ Vietnamese Restaurant, 2501 Texas Ave. — 85. Improper cold holding temperature, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, wiping cloths improperly used and stored, environmental contamination, unapproved thawing method, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, inadequate handwashing facilities.
McDonald’s, 4440 Texas 6 S. — 93. Toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Mess Waffles, 170 Century Square Drive — 98. Inadequate handwashing facilities.
Nothing Bundt Cakes, 1713 S. Texas Ave. S. — 96. Single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
Salata, 1907 Texas Ave. S. — 95. Warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Shipley Do-Nuts, 1760 Greens Prairie Road – 99. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Subway, 913 Harvey Road — 97. Improper cold holding temperature.
Swirls, 1800 Texas Ave. — 96. Improper cold holding temperature, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
Taco Bell, 310 N. Harvey Road — 98. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, environmental contamination.
Tacos La Perlita, 919 Harvey Road — 90. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, eating/drinking/tobacco use, improper hot holding temperature, unauthorized persons, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
