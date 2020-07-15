The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted July 7 through July 14.
Bryan
Frank’s Country Store, 6497 F.M. 1179 – 100; Jack in the Box, 2906 S. Texas Ave. – 100; What’s Tha Deal Barbecue, 1903 Calvert Circle – 100.
Bush’s Chicken, 2701 E. Texas 21 – 95. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, inadequate handwashing facilities, eating/drinking/tobacco use, inadequate ventilation and lighting.
Coronas Mexican Restaurant, 1305 W. William J. Bryan Parkway – 93. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, improper posting of consumer advisories, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
El Coco Loco Sinaloense, 1607 S. Texas Ave. – 92. Unauthorized persons, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, inadequate ventilation and lighting.
El Mundo Del Taco, 710 San Jacinto Blvd. – 91. Improper cooling method, improper cold holding temperature, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Food City DBA La Michoacana Meat Market, 2001 Texas 21 E. – 93. Inadequate handwashing facilities, food and ice obtained from unapproved source, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, environmental contamination.
KAIS, 4201 Wellborn Road – 88. Single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, other violations, eating/drinking/tobacco use, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, person in charge not present, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, inadequate handwashing facilities.
La Michoacana Meat Market, 1322 S. Texas Ave. – 97. Improper hot holding temperature.
McDonald’s, 2930 E. Texas 21 – 97. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
POV, 4114 Lake Atlas Drive – 93. Person in charge not present, inadequate handwashing facilities, other violations, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used.
The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas – 87. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, environmental contamination, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, improper cold holding temperature, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized.
Taqueria El Tio, 911 N. Bryan Ave. – 90. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, improper date marking and disposition, food not separated and protected, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
College Station
Tokyo Gardens Catering, 1900 S. Texas Ave. – 100.
BBQ 13-0, 315 Church Ave. – 96. Physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper date marking and disposition.
Burger Mojo, 209 University Drive – 92. Toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, eating/drinking/tobacco use, unapproved thawing method, original container mislabeling, unauthorized persons.
Canteen, 200 Century Court – 98. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
Church’s Chicken, 2800 Texas Ave. – 85. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, improper cold holding temperature, improper date marking and disposition, unauthorized persons, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Cotton Patch, 3525 Longmire Drive – 82. evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, improper cooling time and temperature, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, non-food contact surfaces not clean, improper cold holding temperature, unauthorized persons, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, other violations, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
Dairy Queen, 2323 S. Texas Ave. – 96. Unauthorized persons, other violations, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
HEB, Bakery/Deli/Floral, 1900 Texas Ave. S. – 99. Other violations.
HEB, Market/Seafood, 1900 Texas Ave. S. – 99. Other violations.
HEB, Produce/Center Store, 1900 Texas Ave. S. – 99. Other violations.
Holiday Inn & Suites, 2500 Earl Rudder Freeway – 98. Warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used.
Jack in the Box, 1504 Texas Ave. S. – 90. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, improper cold holding temperature.
Kamei Japanese Restaurant, 951 William D. Fitch Parkway – 85. Noncompliance with variance/specialized process and HACCP plan, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, person in charge not present, environmental contamination, unauthorized persons, other violations, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, inadequate handwashing facilities.
KFC, 2501 S. Texas Ave. – 96. Environmental contamination, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records.
Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 S. – 96. Inadequate ventilation and lighting, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, improper date marking and disposition.
Master Donuts, 448 Southwest Parkway – 97. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
Pokeworks, 170 Century Square Drive – 97. Improper cold holding temperature.
R.C. Slocum Center, 878 Houston Ave. – 98. Toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
Shipley’s Donuts, 1716 Southwest Parkway – 95. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper cold holding temperature, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Texas Roadhouse, 1601 University Drive E. – 93. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, improper cold holding temperature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.