Restaurant Monitor: August 26

The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted Aug. 18 through Aug. 25.
Bryan
Domino’s Pizza, 2211 E. William J. Bryan Parkway — 100; Sno Monkey, 1206 E. 27th St. — 100; Tokyo Gardens, 725 E. Villa Maria Road — 100.
3rd on Main Kitchen, 201 S. Main St. — 96. Wiping cloths improperly used and stored, time as public health control improper procedures and records.
Carniceria Y Fruteria La Perla Tapatia, 510 W. William J. Bryan Parkway — 91. Improper cold holding temperature, toxic substances improperly identified, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Church’s Chicken Store, 507 N. Texas Ave. — 99. Environmental contamination.
Cilantro Mexican Grill, 106 N. Parker Ave. — 79. Person in charge not present, improper hot holding temperature, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, toxic substances improperly identified, food not separated and protected, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, unauthorized persons, time as public health control improper procedures and records, wiping cloths improperly used and stored.
Dos Hermanos Taqueria, 1305 William J. Bryan Parkway — 95. Warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, person in charge not present.
Hillcrest Grocery, 2001 S. College Ave. — 87. Improper disposition of returned/previously served or reconditioned, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, non-food contact surfaces not clean, toxic substances improperly identified, original container mislabeling, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, improper cold holding temperature.
Kettle Restaurant, 2712 S. Texas Ave. — 99. Physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/cleaned.
Las Mexicanas Taqueria, 810 William J. Bryan Parkway — 88. Improper cooling time and temperature, improper cold holding temperature, inadequate handwashing facilities, toxic substances improperly identified, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Little Caesar’s Pizza, 2290 Boonville Road — 85. Toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, time as public health control improper procedures and records, improper cold holding temperature, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, inadequate handwashing facilities, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/cleaned, inadequate ventilation and lighting.
Margie’s, 320 N. Main St. — 97. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, other violations, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
Raspas El Payasito, 1005 S. Coulter Drive — 87. Original container mislabeling, single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, food not separated and protected, Improper cold holding temperature, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper cooling time and temperature.
Stripes Store, 4300 Boonville Road — 96. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper disposition of returned/previously served or reconditioned.
Taco Bell, 2347 Boonville Road — 91. Eating/drinking or tobacco use, inadequate handwashing facilities, unauthorized persons, time as public health control improper procedures and records, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Tilted Pint Pub & Grill, 4248 Boonville Road — 96. Wiping cloths improperly used and stored, food not separated and protected.
Tommy’s Drive In, 1520 W. 28th St. — 97. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/cleaned, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Twin City Mission Community Café, 410 S. Randolph Ave. — 93. Original container mislabeling, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, eating/drinking/tobacco use, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used.
College Station
B.C.S. Food Markets, 2704 Texas Ave. — 83. Environmental contamination, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used, food not separated and protected, inadequate handwashing facilities, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, non-food contact surfaces not clean, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/cleaned, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, required records unavailable, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
BJ’s Restaurant, 1520 Harvey Road — 90. Unauthorized persons, environmental contamination, eating/drinking/tobacco use, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, toxic substances improperly identified, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Carino’s Italian, 620 Harvey Road — 93. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper cold holding temperature, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/cleaned, single-service and single-use articles improperly stored and used.
Cooper’s Old Time Pit Barbeque, 3055 Earl Rudder Freeway S. — 90. Wiping cloths improperly used and stored, other violations, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, inadequate handwashing facilities, unauthorized persons, improper hot holding temperature.
IHOP, 103 S. College Ave. — 97. Non-food contact surfaces not clean, inadequate handwashing facilities.
McDonald’s, 2420 Texas Ave. — 93. Toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, other violations, non-food contact surfaces not clean, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, unauthorized persons.
Subway, 1815 Brothers Blvd. — 98. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used.
Walmart, 1815 Brothers Blvd. — 95. Environmental contamination, inadequate handwashing facilities, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated.
