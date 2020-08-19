Restaurant Monitor: August 19

The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted July 28 through Aug. 4.
Bryan
Bethel Lutheran Church Preschool, 4221 Boonville Road — 100; Kroger Grocery/Produce/Starbucks, 2303 Boonville Road — 100; Taqueria Puro Potosino, 305 W. William J. Bryan Parkway — 100.
7-Eleven, 3401 Texas 21 — 99. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
JFE Sushi, 2300 Boonville Road — 92. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, eating/drinking/tobacco use, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, inadequate handwashing facilities, hat and cold water unavailable.
Kroger Deli/Bakery, 2303 Boonville Road — 89. Inadequate handwashing facilities, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, hot and cold water unavailable, unauthorized persons, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated.
Kroger Signature Seafood/Meat, 2303 Boonville Road — 98. Unauthorized persons.
McDonald’s, 451 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway — 96. Inadequate handwashing facilities, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, inadequate ventilation and lighting.
Must Be Heaven, 100 S. Main St. — 93. Toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, improper cold holding temperature.
Pit Stop, 1439 W. Villa Maria Road — 88. Warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, other violations, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, inadequate handwashing facilities, unauthorized persons, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
Public & Main, 4401 Texas Ave. — 95. Inadequate handwashing facilities, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, unapproved thawing method.
S2 Grill, 1805 Briarcrest Drive — 98. Improper date marking and disposition.
Stella’s Donuts, 2100 E. William J. Bryan Parkway — 80. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, non-food contact surfaces not clean, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper cold holding temperature, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, eating/drinking/tobacco use, unapproved thawing method, person in charge not present, food and ice obtained from unapproved source, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean.
Stop-N-Get, 401 W. William J. Bryan Parkway — 85. Toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, improper date marking and disposition, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, food and ice obtained from unapproved source, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, improper cold holding temperature.
College Station
A&M Expressway, 1103 William D. Fitch Parkway — 100; Kolache Rolf’s, 800 Earl Rudder – 100; Primrose School of College Station, 1021 Arrington Drive — 100; Rosenthal Meat Science Technology, Olsen Boulevard — 100; Smoothie King/Time Out Grill, 797 Olsen Blvd. — 100; Subway, 806 Earl Rudder Freeway — 100.
The Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway — 91. Environmental contamination, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, food not separated and protected, improper hot holding temperature.
Blue Baker, 201 Dominik Drive — 93. Toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper cold holding temperature.
Buffalo Wild Wings, 903 University Drive — 99. Eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Fish Daddy’s, 1611 University Drive — 97. Non-food contact surfaces not clean, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Good Luck Good Time Tea House, 1613 Texas Ave. — 89. Environmental contamination, eating/drinking/tobacco use, improper cold holding temperature, other violations, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Honolulu Poke House, 1619 Texas Ave. S. — 83. Improper cold holding temperature, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, other violations, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, unapproved thawing method, eating/drinking/tobacco use, inadequate handwashing facilities, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, unauthorized persons.
Jimmy John’s, 200 University Drive E. — 97. Toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
Kiddie Academy of College Station, 4516 Mills Park Circle — 99. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Little Caesar’s, 2501 S. Texas Ave. — 96. Environmental contamination, improper cold holding temperature.
Mooyah, 1101 William D. Fitch Parkway — 99. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
Outback Steakhouse, 2102 Texas Ave. S. — 95. Thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, environmental contamination, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean.
Piada Italian Street Food, 1025 University Drive — 97. Improper hot holding temperature.
Rice Garden Asian Fusion, 102 Live Oak St. — Permit Suspended.
Sonic Drive-In, 2900 S. Texas Ave. — 99. Environmental contamination.
Sonic Drive-In, 512 Harvey Road — 98. Toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Whataburger, 1451 Wellborn Road — 98. Unauthorized persons.
Yummi Yummi Mongolian Grill & Sushi, 900 Harvey Road — 95. Environmental contamination, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, inadequate handwashing facilities, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
