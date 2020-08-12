Restaurant Monitor: August 12

The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspections scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted Aug. 4 through Aug. 11.
Bryan
J. Cody’s, 3610 S. College Ave. — 100; Kiddie Castle Children Center, 2214 Cavitt Ave. — 100.
El Charro Mexican Grill, 1411 San Jacinto Lane — 91. Improper cold holding temperature, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper cooling time and temperature.
Elotes El Buen Pastor, 890 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway — 94. Improper cold holding temperature, inadequate handwashing facilities, wiping cloths improperly used and stored.
Jumping World, 3143 Wildflower Drive — 91. Inadequate handwashing facilities, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, toxic substances improperly identified, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Little Caesar’s, 801 Dellwood Drive — 82. Time as public health control improper procedures and records, unauthorized persons, other violations, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, eating/drinking/tobacco use, warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, improper cold holding temperature, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, inadequate handwashing facilities.
Los Cucos Mexican Café, 920 N. Earl Rudder Freeway — 93. Wiping cloths improperly used and stored, inadequate handwashing facilities, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper cold holding temperature.
McDonald’s, 608 N. Earl Rudder Freeway — 96. Eating/drinking/tobacco use, inadequate handwashing facilities, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Stella’s Donuts, 1612 W. Villa Maria Road — 93. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, time as public health control improper procedures and records, improper cold holding temperature.
Subway, 725 Villa Maria Road — 99. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Taqueria Rios, 1314 San Jacinto Lane — 91. Time as public health control improper procedures and records, improper cold holding temperature, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
Tigerland and Shell, 890 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway — 86. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, environmental contamination, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, improper date marking and disposition, wiping cloths improperly used and stored, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, improper cold holding temperature.
Whataburger, 3109 S. Texas Ave. — 95. Non-food contact surfaces not clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, environmental contamination, unauthorized persons.
Wienerschnitzel, 501 S. Texas Ave. — 94. Physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/cleaned, improper date marking and disposition, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/cleaned, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
College Station
Centex Subway, 2048 Holleman Drive — 100; Chicken Express, 710 Earl Rudder Freeway — 100; Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 S. — 100; Domino’s Pizza, 409 University Drive — 100; Heavens Hand Learning Center, 1103 Anderson Ave. — 100; Sonic Drive In, 401 Texas Ave. — 100; Southwood Learning Center, 1814 Sara Drive — 100.
College Station Med, 1604 Rock Prairie Road — 97. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals, improper date marking and disposition.
Denny’s, 607 Texas Ave. S. — 90. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/handled, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/cleaned, improper cold holding temperature.
Embassy Suites College Station, 201 E. University Drive — 96. Wiping cloths improperly used and stored, evidence of insect/rodents/other animals contamination, environmental contamination, eating/drinking/tobacco use.
Fajita Pete’s, 711 University Drive — 88. Evidence of insect/rodents/other animals contamination, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable/properly designed/used, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/handled, improper cold holding temperature, improper cooling time and temperature, eating/drinking/tobacco use, original container mislabeling.
Franky’s EXXON, 2801 S. Texas Ave. — 90. Food not separated and protected, person in charge not present, improper date marking and disposition, other violations, inadequate handwashing facilities.
On The Border Mexican Café, 709 Texas Ave. — 95. Toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/cleaned, other violations, non-food contact surfaces not clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/handled, original container mislabeling.
Pebble Creek Country Club, 4500 Pebble Creek Parkway — 92. Wiping cloths improperly used stored, original container mislabeling, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/cleaned, other violations, physical facilities installed/maintained/cleaned, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated.
Stripes Store, 2050 Holleman Drive — 96. Unauthorized persons, person in charge not present.
Subway, 601 W. University Drive — 97. Food and non-food contact surfaces not clean, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Tokyo Gardens Catering, 949 William D. Fitch Parkway — 99. Environmental contamination.
Torchy’s Tacos, 1037 S. Texas Ave. — 96. Food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, wiping cloths improperly used and stored.
