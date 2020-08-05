Restaurant Monitor: Aug. 5

The Restaurant Monitor is a weekly listing of scores for restaurants inspected by the Brazos County Health Department.
Inspection scores are on a 100-point scale. Generally, scores below 80 might cause the department to schedule a follow-up visit. A score below 70 results in the suspension of an establishment’s health permit. The following inspections were conducted July 28 through Aug. 4.
Bryan
Panda Express, 639 Harvey Mitchell Parkway — 100.
A&B Sac-N-Pac, 1315 S. Texas Ave. — 98. Other violations, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean.
BVCASA, 405 W. 28th St. — 96. Improper date marking and disposition, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
Carriage Inn, 4235 Boonville Road — 97. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, unauthorized persons.
Don Chino, 2208 Finfeather Drive — 93. Other violations, improper cold holding temperature, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated.
E-Z Corner Mart, 1296 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway — 79. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper hot holding temperature, eating/drinking/tobacco use, improper date marking and disposition, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used, environmental contamination, garbage and refuse improperly disposed, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination.
Frittella Italian Restaurant, 3901 S. Texas Ave. — 99. Environmental contamination.
Highway Express, 2300 E. Texas 21 — 86. Improper cold holding temperature, environmental contamination, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, improper date marking and disposition, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, time as a public health control: improper procedures and records.
Irma’s Taqueria #2, 809 William J. Bryan Parkway — 95. Improper cold holding temperature, person in charge not present.
Irma’s Taqueria #3, 809 William J. Bryan Parkway — 95. Person in charge not present, improper cold holding temperature.
Meal Prep Solutions, 2861 F.M. 974 — 98. Inadequate handwashing facilities.
Mi Illusion, 204 W. 16th St. — 91. Thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean, person in charge not present, other violations, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, improper date marking and disposition.
Mr. Hamburger, 3706 S. Texas Ave. — 95. Time as a public health control: improper procedures and records, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Pastelitos Co. at Renegade Bakery & Catering, 2606 S. Texas Ave. — 97. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, thermometers not provided/accurate/calibrated.
Raceway East Bryan, 2105 E. William J. Bryan Parkway — 96. Other violations, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
Sonic Drive-In, 914 S. Texas Ave. — 98. Inadequate ventilation and lighting, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Tus Antojitos Lokos, 2107 S. College Ave. — 96. Improper cold holding temperature, utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
What’s Good, 2861 F.M. 974 — 98. Inadequate handwashing facilities.
College Station
Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 711 Texas Ave. — 100; DD’s Express Mart, 600 Graham Road — 100; EZ Stop, 1401 Harvey Road — 100; H-E-B, 11675 F.M. 2154 — 100; H-E-B Produce/Deli, 11675 F.M. 2154 — 100; Kolache Rolf, 2307 S. Texas Ave. — 100; Jason’s Deli, 1460 Texas Ave. S. — 100; Kinder Care Learning Center, 937 Balcones Drive — 100; La Gabriella Coffeeshop & Pastries, 109 Walton Drive — 100; Smoosh Cookies, 11667 F.M. 2154 — 100; Starbucks Coffee, 895 William D. Fitch Parkway — 100; Subway, 2418 Texas Ave. — 100.
Aggie Stop, 901 Texas Ave. S. — 97. Food not separated and protected.
Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road — Permit Suspended. Warewashing facilities improperly installed/maintained/used, other violations, food contact surfaces and returnables not cleaned and sanitized, inadequate handwashing facilities.
CS Circle, 2000 F.M. 158 — 95. Evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, improper hot holding temperature, wiping cloths improperly used/stored.
Donald’s Donuts, 1403 Harvey Road — 98. Food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable.
Freebirds, 3525 Longmire Ave. — 95. Wiping cloths improperly used/stored, inadequate handwashing facilities, person in charge not present.
H-E-B, Grocery/Bakery, 11675 F.M. 2154 — 99. Environmental contamination.
Kung Fu Tea, 723 Texas Ave. S. — 90. Inadequate handwashing facilities, toilet facilities improperly constructed/supplied/clean, unauthorized persons, wiping cloths improperly used/stored, environmental contamination, toxic substances improperly identified/stored/used.
Rocks Discount Vitamins N More, 1800 Texas Ave. — 97. Other violations, evidence of insect/rodent/other animals contamination, physical facilities improperly installed/maintained/clean.
Schlotzky’s Deli, 107 S. College Ave. — 99. Utensils/equipment/linens improperly used/stored/dried/handled.
Wingstop, 700 University Drive — 94. Unauthorized persons, improper hot holding temperature, environmental contamination.