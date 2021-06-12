Flag should be a symbol of democracy

I love seeing United States flags lining sidewalks and public and private areas on national holidays, including Flag Day, which is Monday. This fascination began when I started first grade and was daily pledging allegiance to the U.S. flag.
At some point I learned that the first of our annual national Flag Day observances was June 14, 1950, but that the standardized civilian salute, which I learned in first grade of “hand over heart,” was only enacted in 1942-43. From 1892, when Francis J. Bellamy’s wrote The Pledge of Allegiance, the standard salute was of the right arm extended at a 45-degree angle, palm up and out, called “the Bellamy salute.”
With the rise of fascist regimes internationally during the 1930s, those who viewed the U.S. flag as a symbol of democracy — and the people’s salute for allegiance equaling a pledge to democracy — expressed growing concern that the salute to the flag in the United States was too similar to the salute to the leaders of fascist regimes, such as Hitler’s Third Reich rule in Germany. By the end of 1942, the civilian salute to the U.S. flag — by Congressional action — became hand over heart only.
At some point, during Scouting in elementary, junior high and high school, I learned appropriate respect for the U.S. flag and how it is unfolded, raised, lowered, folded and “disposed of respectfully” when tattered at the end of its service.
At some point I learned how the U.S. flag is disrespected and even burned in protest. This caused me to think deeply. A reactive response without reflection certainly can be, “How dare someone disrespect the U.S. flag?!” I understand that reaction. If the U.S. flag, however, stands for democracy — and if our pledge to it is a pledge to democracy — then the constitutional right of free speech, as the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled, allows for words and gestures of free speech, including forms of protest. Often protest is against norms and practices of some citizens or institutions in a democracy rather than against the democracy at its best, which the U.S. flag symbolizes.
I learned then how the U.S. flag is actually respected because it allows for protest. If someone from the rationale of “religious liberty” chooses not to pledge allegiance to the U.S. flag because he or she believes this exhibits loyalty equal to God, then such persons have the constitutional liberty in this democracy not to salute the U.S. flag.
I claim to be part of a branch of the Christian faith tradition, and we have regrettable moments in our history. If the cross upon which Jesus was crucified is a primary symbol of Christianity and of God’s love enduring unto a suffering death, we can say that “faith is being weaponized” anytime there is violence sanctioned “in the name of Christianity” against various individuals or groups by those who call themselves Christians.
If Jesus’ norms are “love one another” (John 15:12), and “share with all who are in need — period” (Matthew 25:34-45), then the cross of Jesus is yet a valid symbol, although abuse and weaponizing of the faith deplorably occur. Jesus’ norms of undeserved love and care for all are Jesus’ norms.
The U.S. flag, also, has been weaponized by some who are U.S. citizens against dissenters, and, this year, against the U.S. Congress engaged in constitutional duties verifying a national election. The U.S. flag is no legitimate weapon. It’s a symbol of democracy, calling us to democracy’s defense and strengthening for every person, similar and different as we are.
Ted V. Foote Jr. has been pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bryan since 2007.