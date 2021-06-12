Flag should be a symbol of democracy

At some point I learned how the U.S. flag is disrespected and even burned in protest. This caused me to think deeply. A reactive response without reflection certainly can be, “How dare someone disrespect the U.S. flag?!” I understand that reaction. If the U.S. flag, however, stands for democracy — and if our pledge to it is a pledge to democracy — then the constitutional right of free speech, as the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled, allows for words and gestures of free speech, including forms of protest. Often protest is against norms and practices of some citizens or institutions in a democracy rather than against the democracy at its best, which the U.S. flag symbolizes.

I learned then how the U.S. flag is actually respected because it allows for protest. If someone from the rationale of “religious liberty” chooses not to pledge allegiance to the U.S. flag because he or she believes this exhibits loyalty equal to God, then such persons have the constitutional liberty in this democracy not to salute the U.S. flag.