Five College Station musicians selected to all-state orchestra

Five orchestra students from A&M Consolidated and College Station high schools were recently selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association Texas All-State Orchestra, and an additional student was selected as an alternate.
The performances will be Feb. 12 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio as part of the TMEA Clinic/Convention.
Members of the College Station school district All-State Orchestra are Sabrina Hu, viola, of A&M Consolidated High School; Hannah Jeong, cello, of College Station High School; Andrew Kim, violin, from College Station High School; Jeremy No, cello, from A&M Consolidated High School; and Christina Yum, violin, of A&M Consolidated High School.
Jeong was named first chair in the symphony orchestra, meaning she had the highest cello audition score in the state.
In addition to the five All-State musicians, Minyoung Kim from College Station High School is first alternate to perform if one of the string bassists cannot attend.
The students were chosen for the honor through a competitive process held across the state at district, region and area levels, and they are under the direction of Jason Hooper at College Station High School and Jane McCormick A&M Consolidated High School.
High school students selected to perform in the All-State concerts have competed through an audition process, and it is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive.
Out of more than 70,000 students from around the state who audition, 1,875 are selected through the audition process to perform in one of 18 ensembles in orchestra, band and choir. Only the top 2.6 percent of musicians who audition become All-State musicians.
All-State students will participate in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention before performing for thousands of attendees.