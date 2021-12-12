Five College Station musicians selected to all-state orchestra

Five orchestra students from A&M Consolidated and College Station high schools were recently selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association Texas All-State Orchestra, and an additional student was selected as an alternate.

The performances will be Feb. 12 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio as part of the TMEA Clinic/Convention.

Members of the College Station school district All-State Orchestra are Sabrina Hu, viola, of A&M Consolidated High School; Hannah Jeong, cello, of College Station High School; Andrew Kim, violin, from College Station High School; Jeremy No, cello, from A&M Consolidated High School; and Christina Yum, violin, of A&M Consolidated High School.

Jeong was named first chair in the symphony orchestra, meaning she had the highest cello audition score in the state.

In addition to the five All-State musicians, Minyoung Kim from College Station High School is first alternate to perform if one of the string bassists cannot attend.