Finding harmony in God’s world

Two months ago, when our pup, Judge, indicated he needed outdoors at 5:10 a.m., I followed him out the door. At a short distance, I heard the rhythmic "Hoot. Hoot. Hoot-hoot," of a great horned owl. After a pause of a few seconds, the owl’s call was followed by a call further west, which sounded like a combination of a coyote bark and a short rooster crow. My Google to an Audubon website informed me that the great horned owl closer by was being answered by a barred owl, which I have sighted but never heard until that occasion.
Last week before dawn, Judge asked to go outside again, but an hour earlier than in June. I heard the raptors’ duet again. Not being a “birder,” I’m no expert in what they were communicating: possibly self-presence, announcement of territory, recognition of the other, something else. Neither — at the time — sounded hostile to the other. Neither seemed to feel threatened by the other.
The writer of Psalm 24 begins: “The earth is the Lord’s and the fullness thereof.” That includes two adult owls, each of a different family group. The fullness of the Lord’s earth also includes different groups of human beings.
From Aug. 6 to Sept. 11, the United States and the world note at least four dates in a 56-year stretch that are somber for the human memory and instructive to the human spirit (and all creation), to the extent that we “listen,” ponder, and live forward with wisdom gained from the past.
Three of the dates are from 1945: Aug. 6 (the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan); Aug. 9 (the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan); and Aug. 15 (Japan’s signing of the declaration of surrender to the Allies). The fourth date is Sept. 11, 2001, the day of hijacked airliner attacks on the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon, and airliner crash in rural Pennsylvania when passengers stormed the hijackers and prevented a fourth public building attack.
Those two owls at a distance in different tree clusters near my residence were not at war, maybe because of something like what Robert Frost described as his neighbor’s perspective: “Good fences make good neighbors.” Frost’s own perspective was an aversion to fences, since they reminded him of what divides communities: “Before I built a wall I’d ask to know what I was walling in or walling out, and to whom I was like to give offense.”
Respected distance divides the two owls near where I live. They can live in that situation. In God’s world, though, creatures and especially people can show aggression and act upon resentments, as one or more decide not to stay respectfully distanced.
In 2021, as we recall those dates from the traumatic ending of World War II, and as we anticipate the 20th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, let us soberly remember, “The earth is the Lord’s and the fullness thereof.” That includes all of us, all the time, figuring out how to live together with our similarities and our differences, whether across wall and fence boundaries, or in less-sectored areas.
Cartoonist Walt Kelly made famous the confession from his “Pogo” characters: “We have met the enemy, and he is us.” Thus, God’s subversive steadfast love makes all the difference, like what’s printed just before Psalm 24, near the end of Psalm 23: “O God, you prepare a table for me in the presence of my enemies ... and you are right there with goodness and steadfast love all the time (for us and for them).”
Ted V. Foote Jr. has been pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bryan since 2007.