Finding harmony in God’s world

Three of the dates are from 1945: Aug. 6 (the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan); Aug. 9 (the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan); and Aug. 15 (Japan’s signing of the declaration of surrender to the Allies). The fourth date is Sept. 11, 2001, the day of hijacked airliner attacks on the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon, and airliner crash in rural Pennsylvania when passengers stormed the hijackers and prevented a fourth public building attack.

Those two owls at a distance in different tree clusters near my residence were not at war, maybe because of something like what Robert Frost described as his neighbor’s perspective: “Good fences make good neighbors.” Frost’s own perspective was an aversion to fences, since they reminded him of what divides communities: “Before I built a wall I’d ask to know what I was walling in or walling out, and to whom I was like to give offense.”

Respected distance divides the two owls near where I live. They can live in that situation. In God’s world, though, creatures and especially people can show aggression and act upon resentments, as one or more decide not to stay respectfully distanced.