Find the resurrections in your own past

Through the years, I have found TV commercials a wealthy source for theological reflection. Commercials try to say a lot in a short amount of time, and so they are handy when it comes to illustrating a passage from the Bible.
Some time ago, there was a commercial for Ford’s F-150 truck in which the announcer would say, “If you haven’t looked at a Ford lately, look again.”
Apparently Ford thought consumers had stopped looking at Ford F-150s due to some faulty assumptions about the capabilities of the Ford truck, so they had to lure people back to look again. If you haven’t looked at a Ford lately, look again.
In a week or so, Christians all over the world will celebrate Easter Sunday, the commemoration of God raising Jesus Christ from the dead. In the Episcopal Church, and in many other churches, we will read about Jesus’ resurrection from the Gospel according to Mark. The funny thing is that Mark does not include any resurrection appearances like the other gospels do. In the Gospel according to Mark, Jesus does not appear to Mary Magdalene. He doesn’t appear to the disciples, to Thomas or to the two disciples on the road to Emmaeus.
Mark says that early on the first day of the week, when the sun had risen, the women who followed Jesus from Galilee went to the tomb, and they had been saying to one another, “Who will roll away the stone for us from the entrance to the tomb?” But when they arrived there they saw that the stone, which was a large one, had already been rolled back. When they entered the tomb, they saw a young man, dressed in a white robe, and Mark says they were alarmed. But the young man said to them, “Do not be alarmed; you are looking for Jesus of Nazareth, who was crucified. He has been raised; he is not here. Look, there is the place they laid him. But go, tell his disciples and Peter that he is going ahead of you to Galilee; there you will see him, just as he told you.” Then Mark tells us that the women went out and fled from the tomb, “for terror and amazement had seized them; and they said nothing to anyone, for they were afraid.”
That’s it. That’s where the Gospel according to Mark ends, but if we think that there are not any resurrection appearances in Mark, we have to look again. We have to look again from the perspective of what the young man told the women, “He has been raised ... he is not here ... he is going ahead of you to Galilee; there you will see him.” We have to go back to the beginning, back to Galilee where Jesus began his ministry. We go back to the beginning, back to Galilee with the knowledge that Jesus has been raised, and then we will see that there are resurrection appearances all the way through the Gospel.
All those moments where Jesus tells someone to get up or stand up are resurrection appearances. The Greek word for “raised” is the same word for raised up, get up, stand up and lift up. Jesus tells a paralyzed man to stand up. Jesus heals Peter’s mother of a fever, and she gets up. Jesus goes to the home of Jairus, whose daughter has died, and Jesus said to her “little girl, get up.” If we haven’t seen a resurrection in the Gospel according to Mark, we have to go back through it and look again.
Mark’s good news gives us a new perspective on our own lives. If we have not seen the resurrection in our lives, look again. We can sift through our memories and, of course, find suffering and pain, and we will also find resurrection. If we have raised up a child who has fallen — that is a resurrection. If we have lifted the spirits of an aging parent or grandparent with our presence — that is resurrection; if we have sat at the bedside of the sick and kept them company — resurrection; if someone in our lives has given us another chance to succeed when we have we have failed — resurrection; sometimes, if all we can do is get up in the morning to live another day — that is resurrection. So we can look in and around our lives and see the resurrection.
The Gospel according to Mark tells us to go back to Galilee, and there we will see the risen Lord. So we go back to Galilee, where it all began, and read the gospel with the knowledge that Christ has been raised from the dead and we will see the resurrection as we read. More importantly, we are told to go back into our own Galilee, back into our lives and see the risen Lord and see the resurrection, and if we think don’t see it, look again.
Daryl Hay is the rector of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan.