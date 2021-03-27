Find the resurrections in your own past

In a week or so, Christians all over the world will celebrate Easter Sunday, the commemoration of God raising Jesus Christ from the dead. In the Episcopal Church, and in many other churches, we will read about Jesus’ resurrection from the Gospel according to Mark. The funny thing is that Mark does not include any resurrection appearances like the other gospels do. In the Gospel according to Mark, Jesus does not appear to Mary Magdalene. He doesn’t appear to the disciples, to Thomas or to the two disciples on the road to Emmaeus.

Mark says that early on the first day of the week, when the sun had risen, the women who followed Jesus from Galilee went to the tomb, and they had been saying to one another, “Who will roll away the stone for us from the entrance to the tomb?” But when they arrived there they saw that the stone, which was a large one, had already been rolled back. When they entered the tomb, they saw a young man, dressed in a white robe, and Mark says they were alarmed. But the young man said to them, “Do not be alarmed; you are looking for Jesus of Nazareth, who was crucified. He has been raised; he is not here. Look, there is the place they laid him. But go, tell his disciples and Peter that he is going ahead of you to Galilee; there you will see him, just as he told you.” Then Mark tells us that the women went out and fled from the tomb, “for terror and amazement had seized them; and they said nothing to anyone, for they were afraid.”