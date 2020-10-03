Feel spiritually homeless? Maybe that’s a good thing

We tend to view those feelings of homelessness as something we need to avoid or to fix. But what if God wants us to listen to those feelings instead? What if our sense of displacement is just the start of something powerful that God wants to do in our lives? When we feel out of place in this world, our first instinct is to try to find a tribe or a family or a country that we can wholeheartedly call our own. Think about your first few weeks in middle school, for example. You almost certainly searched desperately to find a group that would accept you. If the athletes didn’t accept you, maybe you joined the band kids. If they didn’t accept you, maybe you tried to join the smart kids. You wanted to get rid of your loneliness by finding your “tribe” as quickly as possible. As Christians, we often have the same instinct when it comes to our feelings of spiritual displacement. We look for a political party, or a Facebook group, or a neighborhood, or a set of friends who will accept us completely and agree with all of our values. In other words, we try to create our own little worlds, manmade kingdoms where we can fit in perfectly. The problem, of course, is that the worlds we create usually fracture and fall apart, leaving us in the same desperate place we were before.