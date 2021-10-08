Fall is prime time for plant relocation

Cooler temperatures and lots of time to establish an extensive root system before summer heat returns make mid-to-late fall a great time to move landscape plants.
Perhaps you have a rose bush that isn’t thriving due to lack of sunlight, or a clump of perennials that needs dividing. Maybe the old family homeplace is being sold and you want to keep a plant that Grandma planted.
When you dig up a shrub or tree you remove 90% or more of its feeder roots that take up water and nutrients. It is remarkable that any plant can survive being dug up and moved!
Remove any dead or damaged branches and shoots, or branches low on the plant, to provide access to the base of the shrub for digging and handling.
If the plant is a shrub with multiple shoots and a spreading growth habit, use thin rope, cord or jute twine to pull the branches up and together to get them out of the way for digging, and to make handling easier. Recruit a couple of extra sets of hands to make this process much easier!
Dig the plant with as much of the root system and its soil as is practical. Soil is very heavy, and you can easily end up with an unmanageably large root ball. The root systems tend to spread out more than they go down, so for most plants wider is better than deeper.
When moving pecan seedlings and other tap-rooted species, it’s best to dig deeper instead of wider to get more of the tap root. For these species you can wait until midwinter when they are truly dormant to dig and plant them as you would any bare root plant.
Dig down about 8 inches deep all the way around the plant. It is best if you can make the diameter of this circle about half the branch spread of the plant. Then have someone pull gently to lean the plant away from you as you dig horizontally under the plant to cut the roots on one side. A flat-bladed shovel with the edge sharpened makes this easier.
As someone leans the plant to one side, slide a tarp under the plant’s cut roots. Then begin to cut the other side as someone leans the plant back toward the tarp. Slide the plant onto the tarp to move it to its new location.
Using a tarp to move a plant makes it so much easier and saves thousands of dollars in chiropractor bills and ibuprofen.
If you have helpers, someone can grab each of the four corners to make lifting and carrying a lot easier. If not, one or two people can easily drag the plant to its new location.
It’s best to replant it promptly. If that isn’t possible, move it to a very shady location and then moisten and cover the root ball to keep it moist. Continue to moisten the roots and soil every day or two until you can plant it.
When planting, set the plant at the same depth it was previously growing, firm soil around the roots and water it in well. Maintain moderately moist soil through the critical first growing season.
