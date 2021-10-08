Fall is prime time for plant relocation

Cooler temperatures and lots of time to establish an extensive root system before summer heat returns make mid-to-late fall a great time to move landscape plants.

Perhaps you have a rose bush that isn’t thriving due to lack of sunlight, or a clump of perennials that needs dividing. Maybe the old family homeplace is being sold and you want to keep a plant that Grandma planted.

When you dig up a shrub or tree you remove 90% or more of its feeder roots that take up water and nutrients. It is remarkable that any plant can survive being dug up and moved!

Remove any dead or damaged branches and shoots, or branches low on the plant, to provide access to the base of the shrub for digging and handling.

If the plant is a shrub with multiple shoots and a spreading growth habit, use thin rope, cord or jute twine to pull the branches up and together to get them out of the way for digging, and to make handling easier. Recruit a couple of extra sets of hands to make this process much easier!

Dig the plant with as much of the root system and its soil as is practical. Soil is very heavy, and you can easily end up with an unmanageably large root ball. The root systems tend to spread out more than they go down, so for most plants wider is better than deeper.