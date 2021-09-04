Faith Calendar: Sept. 4

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, has a worship service at 9:30 a.m. It will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. oursavioursbcs.org.

Friends Congregational Church, 2200 Southwood Drive in College Station, will have worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. with limited in-person attendance. The 11 a.m. service will be streamed at the church’s website, friends-ucc.org.

Lifepoint Christian Church, 1121 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:30 a.m. Services will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. lifepointbcs.org.

First Christian Church, 900 S. Ennis St. in Bryan, will worship at 10:45 a.m. The service will also be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. firstchristianbcs.org.

First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan, has traditional worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. with Pastor Rick Sitton and the Sanctuary Choir. A 9 a.m. contemporary worship service will be held in the Christian Life Center gym with Associate Pastor Jennifer Webber. A Spanish service is also offered at 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Services will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube and at fumcbryan.org/worship/livestream.