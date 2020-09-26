 Skip to main content
Faith Calendar: Sept. 26
Sunday

Covenant Presbyterian Church in College Station, 220 Rock Prairie Road, will worship in person at 10:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be taken. The sermon will be on “Cultivating What’s Important.” The service also will be livestreamed on Facebook. www.covenantpresbyterian.org.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley, 10:30 a.m. virtual Sunday morning service for all ages at www.brazos-uu.org.

Friends Congregational Church is hosting a Facebook Live service at 11 a.m. The stream will also be available at the church’s website at www.friends-ucc.org.

First Christian Church is providing service streamed through YouTube at 10 a.m. For more information, visit firstchristianbcs.org.

Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Bryan, will stream its 9:30 a.m. service at facebook.com/saintandrewsbcs. On weekdays, morning prayer is at 8 a.m.; noonday prayer is at noon; and evening prayer is at 5:15 p.m. www.standrewsbcs.org.

St. Francis Episcopal Church is livestreaming its 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on Facebook @StFrancisOnline. An 8 a.m. worship will be held outdoors in the “St. Francis Forest” unless it is raining. Bring a mask, lawn chair and water. For more information, visit stfrancisbcs.org.

Faith United Church in Bryan is holding a weekly Zoom worship service at 10:30 a.m. To join the webinar, visit www.facebook.com/faithuccbryan.

First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan, is streaming its on-site outdoor worship service at 8:15 a.m. from the northeast part of the Gordon and 31st streets parking lot. At 9:20 a.m., church school will be available for adults on-site and via Zoom. Visit fpcbryan.org.

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, is now holding in-person worship Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m., with COVID-19 precautions. Services will also stream online on Facebook and YouTube at 9:30 a.m. oursavioursbcs.org.

