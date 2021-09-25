Faith Calendar: Sept. 25

Sunday
First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan, has traditional worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. with Pastor Rick Sitton and the Sanctuary Choir. A 9 a.m. contemporary worship service will be held in the Christian Life Center gym with Associate Pastor Jennifer Webber. A Spanish service is also offered at 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Services will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube and at fumcbryan.org/worship/livestream.
The church will celebrate its 70th anniversary on Sunday with a fellowship luncheon following worship.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan, will have worship services at 7:30, 9 and 11:15 a.m. The 11:15 a.m. service will be streamed on the church’s Facebook page. For more information, visit standrewsbcs.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan, has worship services beginning at 10:45 a.m. Adult Sunday school classes are via Zoom at 9 a.m. For details, visit fpcbryan.org.
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley will hold a virtual service with Pastor Kiya Keartwood from 10 a.m. to noon for all ages at brazos-uu.org.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, will worship at 10:30 a.m. The service also will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube Live. covenantpresbyterian.org.
Faith United Church, 2901 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan, will have a worship service beginning at 10:30 a.m. The service will be streamed at facebook.com/faithuccbryan.
First Baptist Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan, will have a traditional worship service at 8:45 a.m., with contemporary and Spanish services at 11:15 a.m. The services will air live at fbcbryan.org/watch.
Fellowship FWB Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m. fellowshipfwb.org.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, has a worship service at 9:30 a.m. It will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. oursavioursbcs.org.
Friends Congregational Church, 2200 Southwood Drive in College Station, will have in-person worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. The 11 a.m. service will be streamed at the church’s website, friends-ucc.org.
Lifepoint Christian Church, 1121 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:30 a.m. Services will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. lifepointbcs.org.
First Christian Church, 900 S. Ennis St. in Bryan, will worship at 10:45 a.m. The service will also be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. firstchristianbcs.org.
St. Mary’s Catholic Center, 603 Church Ave. in College Station, holds Sunday Mass at 8 and 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 and 7:15 p.m. aggiecatholic.org.
Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station, will have services at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. christ-umc.org.
Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station, will host a GriefShare support group beginning at 4 p.m. in the church library for people experiencing grief. For more information, call 693-4403 or email rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 305 W. Third St. in Brenham, will have a 10 a.m. worship service followed by a block party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with live music, food trucks, a bounce house and dunk tank.
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 2541 Texas 6 in College Station, will hold AquinasFest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event includes games, live and silent auctions, food and family fun.
Tuesday
A prayer hour will be held every Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Sue Haswell Park, 1142 E. William Joel Bryan Parkway in Bryan. Everyone is invited.
Breakaway Ministries will have worship from 9 to 10 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M University campus.
Friday
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan, will open its doors from 6 to 8 p.m. for Downtown Bryan’s First Friday. An evening compline service will begin at 8 p.m. and guests are welcome to come and go.