Faith Calendar: Oct. 3

SUNDAY
Covenant Presbyterian Church in College Station, 220 Rock Prairie Road, will worship in person at 10:30 a.m. for a celebration of World Communion Sunday. COVID-19 precautions will be taken. The service also will be livestreamed on Facebook. www.covenantpresbyterian.org.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley, 10:30 a.m. virtual Sunday morning service for all ages at www.brazos-uu.org.
Faith United Church, 2901 Austins Colony Parkway in Bryan, returns to in-person worship with a 10:30 a.m. service. Masks are required, and seats will be spaced apart. The service also will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/faithuccbryan.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 906 George Bush Drive in College Station, will have a short, in-person outdoor worship service at 5 p.m. that will include a pet blessing. People are invited to bring their pets for the blessing.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Bryan, will have an outdoor Eucharist in the church parking lot at 9:30 a.m. Masks are required, and chairs will be spaced out. The service also will be streamed at facebook.com/saintandrewsbcs. On weekdays, morning prayer is at 8 a.m.; noonday prayer is at noon; and evening prayer is at 5:15 p.m. www.standrewsbcs.org.
St. Francis Episcopal Church is livestreaming its 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on Facebook at StFrancisOnline. An 8 a.m. worship will be held outdoors in the “St. Francis Forest” unless it is raining. Bring a mask, lawn chair and water. For more information, visit stfrancisbcs.org.
Friends Congregational Church is hosting a Facebook Live service with Communion at 11 a.m. The stream also will be available at the church’s website at www.friends-ucc.org.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, is now holding in-person worship Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m., with COVID-19 precautions. Services also will stream online on Facebook and YouTube at 9:30 a.m. oursavioursbcs.org.
First Christian Church is providing service streamed through YouTube at 10 a.m. For more information, visit firstchristianbcs.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan, is streaming its 10:45 a.m. service and Facebook and YouTube.
