Faith Calendar: Oct. 3

SUNDAY

Covenant Presbyterian Church in College Station, 220 Rock Prairie Road, will worship in person at 10:30 a.m. for a celebration of World Communion Sunday. COVID-19 precautions will be taken. The service also will be livestreamed on Facebook. www.covenantpresbyterian.org.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley, 10:30 a.m. virtual Sunday morning service for all ages at www.brazos-uu.org.

Faith United Church, 2901 Austins Colony Parkway in Bryan, returns to in-person worship with a 10:30 a.m. service. Masks are required, and seats will be spaced apart. The service also will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/faithuccbryan.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 906 George Bush Drive in College Station, will have a short, in-person outdoor worship service at 5 p.m. that will include a pet blessing. People are invited to bring their pets for the blessing.