Faith Calendar: Oct. 24

SUNDAY

Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley, 10 a.m. to noon, virtual Sunday morning service for all ages at www.brazos-uu.org.

First Christian Church, 900 S. Ennis St. in Bryan, will not meet in person on Sunday, but the service will be streamed through YouTube at 11 a.m. For more information, visit firstchristianbcs.org.

Covenant Presbyterian Church in College Station, 220 Rock Prairie Road, will worship in person at 10:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be taken. The service also will be livestreamed on Facebook. www.covenantpresbyterian.org.

Faith United Church, 2901 Austins Colony Parkway in Bryan, in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. Masks are required, and seats will be spaced apart. The service also will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/faithuccbryan.