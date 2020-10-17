Faith Calendar: Oct. 17

SUNDAY

Covenant Presbyterian Church in College Station, 220 Rock Prairie Road, will worship in person at 10:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be taken. The service also will be livestreamed on Facebook. www.covenantpresbyterian.org.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley, 10 a.m. to noon, virtual Sunday morning service for all ages at www.brazos-uu.org.

First Christian Church, 900 S. Ennis St. in Bryan, will worship in person at 10 a.m. All COVID-19 precautions will be followed. For more information, visit firstchristianbcs.org.

Faith United Church, 2901 Austins Colony Parkway in Bryan, in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. Masks are required, and seats will be spaced apart. The service also will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/faithuccbryan.