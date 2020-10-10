Faith Calendar: Oct. 10

SUNDAY
Covenant Presbyterian Church in College Station, 220 Rock Prairie Road, will worship in person at 10:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be taken. The service also will be livestreamed on Facebook. www.covenantpresbyterian.org.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley, 10:30 a.m. virtual Sunday morning service for all ages at www.brazos-uu.org.
Faith United Church, 2901 Austins Colony Parkway in Bryan, in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. Masks are required, and seats will be spaced apart. The service also will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/faithuccbryan.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Bryan, offers in-person services at 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Space is limited, and masks are required. The church also streams its 9:30 a.m. service on Facebook and YouTube. www.standrewsbcs.org.
St. Francis Episcopal Church is holding an indoor worship service at 10:30 a.m. as well as an outdoor service at 8 a.m. The 10:30 a.m. service will be streamed at facebook.com/StFrancisOnline. For more information, visit stfrancisbcs.org.
Friends Congregational Church is hosting a Facebook Live service at 11 a.m. This week is Access Sunday, with the celebration of new accessibility doors at the church. The stream also will be available at the church’s website at www.friends-ucc.org.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, is now holding in-person worship Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m., with COVID-19 precautions. Services also will stream online on Facebook and YouTube at 9:30 a.m. oursavioursbcs.org.
First Christian Church is providing service streamed through YouTube at 10 a.m. For more information, visit firstchristianbcs.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan, is streaming its 10:45 a.m. service and Facebook and YouTube.
