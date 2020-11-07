Faith Calendar: Nov. 7

SUNDAY

Covenant Presbyterian Church in College Station, 220 Rock Prairie Road, will worship in person at 10:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be taken. The service also will be livestreamed on Facebook. www.covenantpresbyterian.org.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley, 10 a.m. to noon, virtual Sunday morning service for all ages at www.brazos-uu.org. Religious education for all ages at 10 a.m. via Zoom, with a worship service broadcast on YouTube at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Christian Schmidt’s message will focus on what we are called to do now. An online discussion will follow at 11:30 a.m. on Zoom.

First Christian Church, 900 S. Ennis St. in Bryan, will broadcast an online service at 10 a.m. on YouTube. For more information, visit firstchristianbcs.org.