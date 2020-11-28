Faith Calendar: Nov. 28

Sunday
Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley, 10 a.m. to noon, virtual Sunday morning service for all ages at www.brazos-uu.org. Religious education for all ages at 10 a.m. via Zoom, with a worship service broadcast on YouTube at 10:30 a.m.
Covenant Presbyterian Church in College Station, 220 Rock Prairie Road, will worship in person at 10:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be taken. The service also will be livestreamed on Facebook. www.covenantpresbyterian.org.
First Christian Church, 900 S. Ennis St. in Bryan, will worship in person on Sunday at 10 a.m. with COVID-19 precautions in place. The service also will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. For more information, visit firstchristianbcs.org.
Faith United Church, 2901 Austins Colony Parkway in Bryan, will have in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. Masks are required, and seats will be spaced apart. The service also will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/faithuccbryan.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Bryan, offers in-person services at 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Space is limited, and masks are required. The church also streams its 9:30 a.m. service on Facebook and YouTube. www.standrewsbcs.org.
St. Francis Episcopal Church will have on outdoor service at 8 a.m. The in-person indoor worship services for Sunday and Dec. 6 have been suspended due to increasing COVID-19 cases in Brazos County. There will be a 10:30 a.m. service with no one in attendance streamed on Facebook at facebook.com/StFrancisOnline. For more information, visit stfrancisbcs.org.
Friends Congregational Church will broadcast an online worship service on Facebook and YouTube at 11 a.m. The stream also will be available at the church’s website at www.friends-ucc.org.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, is now holding in-person worship Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m., with COVID-19 precautions. A simple service for members who feel more comfortable in a smaller group is scheduled at 8 a.m. Services also will stream online on Facebook and YouTube at 9:30 a.m. oursavioursbcs.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan, is streaming its 10:45 a.m. service and Facebook and YouTube.
Tuesday
Hillcrest Baptist Church, 4220 Boonville Road in Bryan, will have a discipleship study, “One on One with God,” each Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. The study will be in person with a Zoom option. For more information, email discipleship@hillcrestfamily.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!