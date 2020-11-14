Faith Calendar: Nov. 14

SUNDAY

Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley, 10 a.m. to noon, virtual Sunday morning service for all ages at www.brazos-uu.org. Religious education for all ages at 10 a.m. via Zoom, with a worship service broadcast on YouTube at 10:30 a.m.

Covenant Presbyterian Church in College Station, 220 Rock Prairie Road, will worship in person at 10:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be taken. The service also will be livestreamed on Facebook. www.covenantpresbyterian.org.

First Christian Church, 900 S. Ennis St. in Bryan, will broadcast an online service at 10 a.m. on YouTube. For more information, visit firstchristianbcs.org.

Faith United Church, 2901 Austins Colony Parkway in Bryan, in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. Masks are required, and seats will be spaced apart. The service also will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/faithuccbryan.