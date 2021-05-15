Faith Calendar: May 15

Sunday
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan, will have in-person worship services at 7:30, 9 and 11:15 a.m. For more information, visit standrewsbcs.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan, has worship services beginning at 10:45 a.m. Adult Sunday school classes are held online and in-person at 9:20 a.m. For details, visit fpcbryan.org.
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley will have a virtual service from 10 a.m. to noon for all ages at www.brazos-uu.org. Religious education for all ages at 10 a.m. via Zoom, with a worship service broadcast on YouTube at 10:30 a.m.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, will worship in person at 10:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be taken. The service also will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube Live. covenantpresbyterian.org.
Faith United Church, 2901 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan, will have an in-person worship service beginning at 10:30 a.m. The service will be streamed at facebook.com/faithuccbryan.
First Baptist Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan, will have a traditional worship service at 8:45 a.m., with contemporary and Spanish services at 11:15 a.m. The services will air live at fbcbryan.org/watch.
Fellowship FWB Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m. fellowshipfwb.org.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, is having in-person worship Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. The 9:30 a.m. service will be streamed online on Facebook and YouTube. Drive-thru Holy Communion is available from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. oursavioursbcs.org.
Friends Congregational Church in College Station will broadcast an online worship service on Facebook and YouTube at 11 a.m. The stream also will be available at the church’s website at friends-ucc.org.
Lifepoint Christian Church, 1121 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:30 a.m. Services will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. lifepointbcs.org.
First Christian Church, 900 S. Ennis St. in Bryan, will worship in-person and online at 10:45 a.m. The service will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. firstchristianbcs.org.
First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan, has traditional worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. with Pastor Rick Sitton and the Sanctuary Choir. A 9 a.m. contemporary worship service will be held in the Christian Life Center gym with Associate Pastor Jennifer Webber. A Spanish service is also offered at 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Services will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube and at fumcbryan.org/worship/livestream.