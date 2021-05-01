Faith Calendar: May 1

Sunday

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan will have an outdoor service at 11:15 a.m., followed by a parish picnic at Sue Haswell Park, 1142 E. William Joel Bryan Parkway in Bryan. For more information, visit standrewsbcs.org.

First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan, has worship services beginning at 10:45 a.m. Adult Sunday school classes are held online and in-person at 9:20 a.m. For details, visit fpcbryan.org.

Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley will have a virtual service from 10 a.m. to noon for all ages at www.brazos-uu.org. Religious education for all ages at 10 a.m. via Zoom, with a worship service broadcast on YouTube at 10:30 a.m.

Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, will worship in person at 10:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be taken. The service also will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube Live. covenantpresbyterian.org.