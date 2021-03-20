Faith Calendar: March 20

Sunday

Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, will worship in person at 10:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be taken. The service also will be streamed on Facebook. The Lenten sermon series on daily objects will continue. www.covenantpresbyterian.org.

Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley will have a virtual service from 10 a.m. to noon for all ages at www.brazos-uu.org. Religious education for all ages at 10 a.m. via Zoom, with a worship service broadcast on YouTube at 10:30 a.m.

Faith United Church, 2901 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan, will have an in-person worship service beginning at 10:30 a.m. The service will be streamed at facebook.com/faithuccbryan. First Baptist Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan, will have a traditional worship service at 8:45 a.m., with contemporary and Spanish services at 11:15 a.m. The services will air live at fbcbryan.org/watch.

Fellowship FWB Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.