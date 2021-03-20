Faith Calendar: March 20

Sunday
Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, will worship in person at 10:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be taken. The service also will be streamed on Facebook. The Lenten sermon series on daily objects will continue. www.covenantpresbyterian.org.
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley will have a virtual service from 10 a.m. to noon for all ages at www.brazos-uu.org. Religious education for all ages at 10 a.m. via Zoom, with a worship service broadcast on YouTube at 10:30 a.m.
Faith United Church, 2901 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan, will have an in-person worship service beginning at 10:30 a.m. The service will be streamed at facebook.com/faithuccbryan. First Baptist Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan, will have a traditional worship service at 8:45 a.m., with contemporary and Spanish services at 11:15 a.m. The services will air live at fbcbryan.org/watch.
Fellowship FWB Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, is having in-person worship Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m., with COVID-19 precautions. Services also will stream online on Facebook and YouTube at 9:30 a.m. Drive-thru Holy Communion is available from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. oursavioursbcs.org.
Friends Congregational Church in College Station will broadcast an online worship service on Facebook and YouTube at 11 a.m. The stream also will be available at the church’s website at www.friends-ucc.org.
Lifepoint Christian Church, 1121 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:30 a.m. Services will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. lifepointbcs.org.
First Christian Church, 900 S. Ennis St. in Bryan, will worship in-person and online at 10 a.m. The service will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. www.firstchristianbcs.org.
First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan, has a contemporary worship service at 9 a.m. in the Christian Life Center gym and traditional worship services with the Sanctuary Choir at 8:45 and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. A Spanish service is also offered at 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Services also will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube and at fumcbryan.org/worship/livestream.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Bryan, offers in-person services at 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Space is limited, and masks are required. The church also streams its 9:30 a.m. service on Facebook and YouTube. A recital featuring soprano Priscilla Salisbury will begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are free but limited. Email music@standrewsbcs.org or call 822-5176, ext. 105 for more information. www.standrewsbcs.org.