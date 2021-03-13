Faith Calendar: March 13

Friends Congregational Church in College Station will broadcast an online worship service on Facebook and YouTube at 11 a.m. The stream also will be available at the church’s website at www.friends-ucc.org.

Lifepoint Christian Church, 1121 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:30 a.m. Services will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. lifepointbcs.org.

First Christian Church, 900 S. Ennis St. in Bryan, will worship in-person and online at 10 a.m. The service will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. www.firstchristianbcs.org.

First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan, has a contemporary worship service at 9 a.m. in the Christian Life Center gym and traditional worship services with the Sanctuary Choir at 8:45 and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. A Spanish service is also offered at 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Services also will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube and at fumcbryan.org/worship/livestream.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Bryan, offers in-person services at 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Space is limited, and masks are required. The church also streams its 9:30 a.m. service on Facebook and YouTube. www.standrewsbcs.org.

First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan, will have an online worship service streamed on Facebook and YouTube beginning at 10:45 a.m. The church sanctuary is open for drop-in worshippers between 10:40 and 11:30 on Sunday mornings.