Faith Calendar: June 26

Saturday
First United Methodist Church of Bryan will host Summer Fest today. The free event is open to the community and will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes free food, music, games and bouncy houses. The church is at 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan.
Sunday
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan, will have in-person worship services at 7:30, 9 and 11:15 a.m. The 11:15 a.m. service will be streamed on the church’s Facebook page. For more information, visit standrewsbcs.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan, has worship services beginning at 10:45 a.m. Adult Sunday school classes are held online and in-person at 9:20 a.m. For details, visit fpcbryan.org.
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley will have a virtual service from 10 a.m. to noon for all ages at www.brazos-uu.org. Religious education for all ages is at 10 a.m. via Zoom, with a worship service broadcast on YouTube at 10:30 a.m.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, will worship in person at 10:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be taken. The service also will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube Live. covenantpresbyterian.org.
Faith United Church, 2901 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan, will have an in-person worship service beginning at 10:30 a.m. The service will be streamed at facebook.com/faithuccbryan.
First Baptist Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan, will have a traditional worship service at 8:45 a.m., with contemporary and Spanish services at 11:15 a.m. The services will air live at fbcbryan.org/watch.
Fellowship FWB Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m. fellowshipfwb.org.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, is having in-person worship Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. The service will be streamed online on Facebook and YouTube. Drive-thru Holy Communion is available from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. oursavioursbcs.org.
Friends Congregational Church, 2200 Southwood Drive in College Station, will have in-person worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. The 11 a.m. service will be streamed at the church’s website, friends-ucc.org.
Lifepoint Christian Church, 1121 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:30 a.m. Services will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. lifepointbcs.org.
First Christian Church, 900 S. Ennis St. in Bryan, will worship in-person and online at 10:45 a.m. The service will be streamed on Facebook. firstchristianbcs.org.
First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan, has traditional worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. with Pastor Rick Sitton and the Sanctuary Choir. A 9 a.m. contemporary worship service will be held in the Christian Life Center gym with Associate Pastor Jennifer Webber. A Spanish service is also offered at 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Services will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube and at fumcbryan.org/worship/livestream.
St. Mary’s Catholic Center, 603 Church Ave. in College Station, holds Sunday Mass at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The 8 a.m. service includes social distancing, while the 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. services are full capacity.
Tuesday
A prayer hour will be held every Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Sue Haswell Park, 1142 E. William Joel Bryan Parkway in Bryan. Everyone is invited.