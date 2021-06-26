Faith Calendar: June 26

Saturday

First United Methodist Church of Bryan will host Summer Fest today. The free event is open to the community and will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes free food, music, games and bouncy houses. The church is at 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan.

Sunday

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan, will have in-person worship services at 7:30, 9 and 11:15 a.m. The 11:15 a.m. service will be streamed on the church’s Facebook page. For more information, visit standrewsbcs.org.

First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan, has worship services beginning at 10:45 a.m. Adult Sunday school classes are held online and in-person at 9:20 a.m. For details, visit fpcbryan.org.

Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley will have a virtual service from 10 a.m. to noon for all ages at www.brazos-uu.org. Religious education for all ages is at 10 a.m. via Zoom, with a worship service broadcast on YouTube at 10:30 a.m.