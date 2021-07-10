Faith Calendar: July 10

Sunday

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan, will have in-person worship services at 7:30, 9 and 11:15 a.m. The 11:15 a.m. service will be streamed on the church’s Facebook page. For more information, visit standrewsbcs.org.

First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan, has worship services beginning at 10:45 a.m. Adult Sunday school classes are held online and in-person at 9:20 a.m. For details, visit fpcbryan.org.

Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley will have a virtual service from 10 a.m. to noon for all ages at www.brazos-uu.org. Religious education for all ages is at 10 a.m. via Zoom, with a worship service broadcast on YouTube at 10:30 a.m.

Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, will worship in person at 10:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be taken. The service also will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube Live. covenantpresbyterian.org.

Faith United Church, 2901 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan, will have an in-person worship service beginning at 10:30 a.m. The service will be streamed at facebook.com/faithuccbryan.